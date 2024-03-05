The Border Mail
Good grief! This HotHouse play goes the hard yards with humour and heart

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
March 5 2024 - 8:00pm
Written and performed by comedy duo Bridie Connell and Grace Rouvray, known for their work on Tonightly with Tom Ballard and Netflix' 600 Bottles of Wine, respectively, The Plan (and Other Plans) delves into the complexities of family dynamics, loss, and the journey of growing up - twice. Picture supplied
A play that wades into the difficult terrain of anticipatory grief will delight Border audiences when it is told with humour and heart.

