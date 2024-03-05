Good grief! This HotHouse play goes the hard yards with humour and heart

Joining Rouvray and Connell on stage are Albury creative Kerryn Beatty, Damian Callinan and PJ Williams. The comedy credentials of The Plan (and Other Plans) cast sing off the stage, with playwright-performer Connell (Whose Line Is It Anyway) a former National Improvisation champion, Williams, a co-founder of ImproACT in Canberra and comedy legend, Callinan (SkitHouse, The Merger and The Newsreader). The show also features Border creatives Sophie Woodward (set design) and Andrée Cozens (composer).