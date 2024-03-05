Good grief! This HotHouse play goes the hard yards with humour and heart

A play that wades into the difficult terrain of anticipatory grief will delight Border audiences when it is told with humour and heart.
HotHouse Theatre will present the world premiere of The Plan (and Other Plans) at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga from March 19 to 23.
Written and performed by comedy duo Bridie Connell and Grace Rouvray, known for their work on Tonightly with Tom Ballard and Netflix' 600 Bottles of Wine, respectively, The Plan (and Other Plans) delves into the complexities of family dynamics, loss and the journey of growing up - twice.
Rouvray said the storyline had evolved during the writing process, tipping them into the anticipatory grief realm.
She said they wanted to explore its impact on family dynamics.
"In the past few years and during COVID we got better at talking about grief," she said.
"(Storytellers) usually go straight to the trauma experience or they linger around death."
HotHouse artistic director and director and dramaturg on this show Karla Conway said The Plan (and Other Plans) delved into denial of the inevitable.
She said it was based around a quintessential Australian family - with divorced parents - and a wound that had never healed.
"The circumstances demand hard conversations be entered into but no one wants to enter," she said.
"It's a major life change the loss of a parent but the characters are doing everything possible to not talk about it.
"The girls have captured that so beautifully but with black comedy.
"They have really tapped into that sibling dynamic, constant banter, throwing each other under the bus that continues into their adult lives. It's Fleabag-esque!"
The Plan (and Other Plans) follows the lives of Rosie and Gen, as they navigate the challenges that arise when their Paul Kelly-obsessed father falls ill.
Alternating between caring for their father and maintaining their own lives, they confront the realities of adulthood while realising they can't control everything.
Conway said the play was a deeply funny, playful, joyous and moving journey.
"Hilarity gives way to beauty and truth as a family who have spent the better part of their lives avoiding the hard conversations finally have to face reality together," she said.
Joining Rouvray and Connell on stage are Albury creative Kerryn Beatty, Damian Callinan and PJ Williams. The comedy credentials of The Plan (and Other Plans) cast sing off the stage, with playwright-performer Connell (Whose Line Is It Anyway) a former National Improvisation champion, Williams, a co-founder of ImproACT in Canberra and comedy legend, Callinan (SkitHouse, The Merger and The Newsreader). The show also features Border creatives Sophie Woodward (set design) and Andrée Cozens (composer).
Rouvray starred in HotHouse productions as a teenager, returning in 2021 for Those Who Fall in Love Like Anchors Dropped Upon the Ocean Floor; while Beatty, also a playwright and performer, wrote and starred in HotHouse Theatre's acclaimed 2023 production, HER.
Conway said the new premiere of The Plan (and Other Plans) showed HotHouse's commitment to creating and producing regional stories for national stages.
"It shows that the work does have trajectory and it's not in perpetual development," she said.
"We understand the investment in local artists is an important part of bringing regional stories to the national stage but first our stories have to be shared with locals."
The development of the play began in 2021 through HotHouse Theatre's CELSIUS program, supporting Border independent artists to develop new works.
The first 18 months was done over the Zoom platform during the global pandemic.
Its first staged reading was on Zoom during a lockdown, with more than 60 people tuning in across NSW and Victoria.
"Despite the challenges posed by the financial investments required to produce original works, HotHouse remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering local talent and bringing captivating stories of regional Australia to life," Conway said.
This campaign invites supporters to contribute towards their fundraising goal of $18,000 to support the creation of new theatre works and sustain the vibrancy of the Border creative community.
The Plan (and Other Plans) runs on Tuesday, March 19, at 7.30pm, Wednesday, March 20, at 6.30pm, Thursday, March 21, at 11am and 7.30pm, Friday, March 22, at 7.30pm and Saturday, March 23, at 3pm and 7.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.