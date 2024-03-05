Happy to market man's car, but even happier to keep the money reaped for himself

A Lavington man entrusted to use his professional background to sell a car instead kept the $29,000 agreed price for himself, only to splurge the lot on gambling.
Ben Keith Coleman had been brought into the selling process by a friend of the victim who had introduced the pair.
They met for the first time on April 11, 2023, which was when they exchanged details to get everything under way.
Coleman and the car's owner did not have a written agreement in place.
A few months later, on August 14 - at a time when the victim had been told that there "had been no progress with the selling of the vehicle" - the owner did a check with VicRoads.
He was told the car, a Subaru Outback, was no longer registered in his name, instead it was transferred to another person on May 5.
Police told Albury Local Court that Coleman, 49, had completed all the paperwork on behalf of the victim, including the man's signature.
Coleman, who had a background as a motor vehicle broker, received separate bank transfer payments from the buyer of $25,000 and $4000.
"The victim had no knowledge of this and did not give permission to sign all the paperwork on his behalf," police said.
Coleman pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Mark Cronin, to a single charge of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
Albury court registrar Wendy Howard ordered the preparation of a full sentence assessment report, then adjourned the matter for six weeks.
The court was told that after the victim did the check with VicRoads, he looked on the carsales website.
This revealed the Subaru was first listed on May 15, 2023, for an asking price of $32,000, "but no funds were transferred to (the victim) at any time".
The victim reported the matter to Albury police on August 17.
While he was at the station, the man provided police with a sample of his handwriting. He told them the signature on the papers lodged with VicRoads was not his.
Coleman was arrested on attending the station on November 6.
He admitted receiving the $29,000 from the sale, and that he had gambled away the lot.
Three days later, Coleman phoned the victim and said if he "dropped the charges" he would "pay the money" back.
The victim sent a text message to Coleman in the early afternoon of November 10.
"Hi Ben," he said, "I'm going to let the police investigation take its course."
"OK," Coleman replied.
"Just to give you a heads-up, I will declare bankruptcy after it goes to court."
The woman who bought the car went to the station on November 20, providing police with photos of the bank transfer that showed the money went to Coleman's account.
The court was told the victim was seeking $29,000 in compensation.
