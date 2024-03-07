The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It's the way we juggle life': What International Women's Day means to us

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated March 7 2024 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border women Jenny Turner, Tayla Cook, Nitika Sharma, Clare McDonald, Jo Le Mura and Indie Conway say celebrating women is a good way to come together and celebrate the achievements. Picture by Mark Jesser
Border women Jenny Turner, Tayla Cook, Nitika Sharma, Clare McDonald, Jo Le Mura and Indie Conway say celebrating women is a good way to come together and celebrate the achievements. Picture by Mark Jesser

It's a tremendous way to celebrate being a woman and everything that has changed for the better as society has changed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.