'It's the way we juggle life': What International Women's Day means to us

It's a tremendous way to celebrate being a woman and everything that has changed for the better as society has changed.
But International Women's Day should also be an acknowledgment that "there's definitely more than can be done".
That perspective on the event - being marked on Friday, March 8 - came from Wodonga resident Indie Conway, one of several women who chatted about the day with The Border Mail.
She said she was a great supporter of the event, given she was "a massive feminist as well".
Others shared her belief that International Women's Day was a great way to acknowledge what had been achieved for women's rights, but also how discrimination continued to persist.
All were equal though in telling of the importance they attached to the "empowerment" of women.
Wodonga's Nitika Sharma said it was vital women "be there for each other" in striving for goals, such as equal access to jobs, but "there should be preferences to women as well".
For Ms Conway, it was joyous to see "all the girls get together".
"It's really exciting and I'd love to get involved too - girls bringing other girls out, women's rights," she said.
"I think most women would be pretty happy with how things are going," she said.
Central to that, she said, was how many women went "out of their way" to make others feel good about themselves.
Fellow Wodonga resident Tayla Cook said more women were now "stepping up in the world".
Ms Cook said the concept of equality, of being treated the same, held much significance.
"The guys at work don't treat me any differently," she said.
"A female can do the same thing that a male can in a workplace."
Ms Cook said the day was about celebrating the strength and independence of women "and the amazing things they do".
"It's the way we juggle life, with being a mum, being a wife, all that kind of stuff, but you can definitely also go up against a man in the workplace."
Jenny Turner, of Albury, said she believed in the day but not so much as a celebration.
"I'm quite old now, nearly 80," she said. "And I was very happy in the '60s, growing up and getting married. Sadly, it was a different era and it wasn't this.
"I believe women are as equal as men and should be treated respectfully, as should men. We all have to move with the times."
Chiltern's Jo Le Mura said an important perspective was the experience of women in areas of the world stricken by conflict, of the struggles faced by women in developing countries "and the lives that they and their children go through".
"And they say, if we make their lives better, everyone benefits," she said.
Ms Le Mura said she was in favour of women supporting women, and that much had improved from decades ago.
"When I first started work, I was only like 15 or 16 and worked in an office," she said.
"And when I was new there, I wore a really good pair of trousers and I was called to the manager's office and told to never wear trousers again.
"When I was in my early 20s I worked for an engineering company and I was the only female in my department. I'd have to go down to the workshop and it was just awful because in the lunchroom they'd had photographs of women partially clothed.
"It was a different era. It's much better now. But I think that some of the men, especially from my generation and older, they need a real kick in the bum over their behaviour."
Ms Le Mura said she had a son and noticed that younger men were "much better".
"But a lot of the older men have clung onto their old ideas and they treat, especially women in their own age group, inappropriately. And they can be creepy to the younger women," she said.
"I've seen that in the workforce, and I'm really glad that I work mostly now in female-dominated fields and it's much better."
Clare McDonald from Kiewa said the empowerment of women "is a very big thing now".
"I think we're trying to become more equal with everybody else and expecting to be treated the same."
What was important, she said, was the right to equal pay, or to be appointed to roles that offered "a lot more" money.
"We're heading in a good direction with it all. Dedicated women are also supporting women as well.
"It's a day to celebrate women and how good we are and amazing and how far we've come in the years."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.