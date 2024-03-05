Not just for grandmas: Exhibition invites stories of the beloved brooch

Helen Davidson grew up thinking brooches were for grandmas.
She never wanted anything to do with brooches until she inherited her mother's collection when her parents died.
As she was admiring the decorative pins, one caught her eye and it was the start of an ever-growing love affair.
"There was one particularly stylish brooch, and it had written on it, 'gift from Darryl', who was my dad, in 1965," she said.
"And I knew they got married in 1966, so he would have given her that brooch when they were courting. And I just thought that the brooch would have had so many stories, and they would have gone to the dances and done lots of things.
"I just wished I had found out more about it while Mum was still alive."
That brooch was behind the inspiration for the Albury woman's Facebook page, Wearing brooches (and telling their stories), which has led to a coming exhibition.
The avid collector completed a challenge where she wore a different brooch every day for 100 days, posting each one to the site.
"And I didn't have 100 brooches but I started doing it, and I had about 40 when I started," she said.
"But as I got going, people started giving me brooches, and people were lending me brooches, and I was getting some really cool stories."
Mrs Davidson's admiration of the jewellery was supported by her work colleagues, who also started wearing brooches and talking about them.
"There was a young trainee at work and he was listening to me chatting every day about brooches," she said.
"He went down and visited his grandmother over Christmas, and he asked her about the brooches, and he found out the stories behind them."
Mrs Davidson's celebration of the brooch has inspired the exhibition at Albury Library Museum.
"The aim of the exhibition is to help people connect and find out stories behind brooches. It's also to promote that brooches can be worn in a modern and fashionable way, and it's about preserving family history," she said.
"So at the moment, the call out is we would love people that have got brooches, or young people that grandma might have a brooch, to go and make that connection.
"Go and have a little chat with them, take some photos, write a few sentences for a story, and then submit it to us. And we are going to display all the submissions as part of this exhibition."
The free exhibition starts mid-April in the Laneway Gallery.
Submissions are open until Monday, March 25, and can be made online.
Those wanting to make an in person submission can bring in their brooches, photos and stories to the Albury Library Museum on Thursday, March 14, between 10.30am and 12.30pm or Friday, March 15, 2pm to 4pm.
For more information, visit alburycity.nsw.gov.au or the Facebook page Wearing brooches (and telling their stories).
