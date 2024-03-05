Footy lover's delight as home opposite grand final venue sells at auction

A three-bedroom home opposite Lavington Sports Ground has sold for more than $500,000 at auction.
The Centaur Road property attracted two registered bidders to an online auction conducted by Ray White Albury North on Tuesday, March 5, and was eventually sold for $525,000.
It also boasts two bathrooms and sits on a 713 square metre block of land, with a rental estimate of about $550 a week.
Another three Lavington properties also sold under the hammer.
Two bidders contested the auction for a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Kentucky Avenue, which eventually went for $430,000.
The property almost doubled its previous sale price of $221,000 in October 2016.
A three-bedroom red brick townhouse close to Lavington's shopping centre on Urana Road fetched $375,000, while four bidders vied for a two-bedroom unit on Parnell Street, which sold for $336,000.
Ray White Albury North managing director Andrea Lever said there was more confidence in the market with interest rates stabilising.
"We're witnessing strong inquiry and attendance at open homes," she said.
The agency also passed in a three-bedroom home on Desmond Street in Lavington, which has been placed on the market for $495,000, as well as two vacant blocks of more than 1000 square metres on Nyhan Street at Holbrook.
