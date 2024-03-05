The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Footy lover's delight as home opposite grand final venue sells at auction

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 5 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This three-bedroom home near Lavington Sports Ground on Centaur Road was sold at auction for $525,000 on Tuesday, March 5. Picture supplied
This three-bedroom home near Lavington Sports Ground on Centaur Road was sold at auction for $525,000 on Tuesday, March 5. Picture supplied

A three-bedroom home opposite Lavington Sports Ground has sold for more than $500,000 at auction.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.