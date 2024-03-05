The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'What did they think would happen?': MPs pin gas ban on Seeley's Border closure

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 6 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seeley International group managing director Jon Seeley and Benambra MP Bill Tilley at the company's Wodonga factory in 2023. Picture by James Wiltshire
Seeley International group managing director Jon Seeley and Benambra MP Bill Tilley at the company's Wodonga factory in 2023. Picture by James Wiltshire

Two Border and North East state MPs say Victoria's ban on gas appliances has contributed to the demise of one of the region's biggest manufacturers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.