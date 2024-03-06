NORTH ALBURY: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Emily Browne

Coach: Emily Browne.
Last season: Seventh.
Gains: Georgia Ryan (Myrtleford), Tamika Wholohan (Jindera), Isabella Clancy (B-grade).
Losses: Jaimi Dove (Jindera), Maddie Pearson (pregnant).
Q&A with Emily Browne
How has your preseason been?
They've all taken it in the their stride and they're looking fit. We've been back into netball specifics for the last three weeks and in the preseason comp at J.C King Park, which is always a good way to get some match fitness. It's all coming together quite well.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Madi Lieschke had a remarkable season last year in her first year in A-grade. She really took it in her stride and polled quite well in the Toni Wilson Medal. She's a little pocket rocket and it will be good to see her take it to another level this year. I'm also excited to see what Bella Clancy can do. Her and Grace Hay in the defensive end are working really well together. I think she'll learn a lot from Grace, but will also give a lot to the team as well. I'm pretty keen to see how she'll go throughout the season.
What are your expectations for this season?
At this stage, I just want to start the year really well, as everyone does. I really want to work on our consistency. We saw it last year, when we're consistent, we really push those higher teams right to the line and I think if we can be more consistent for 60 minutes, instead of losing by one or two, we could probably get up by one or two and really change the way we approach the finals campaign.
Who do you expect to see among the top teams?
Definitely Yarra. The base they have built over the last 10 to 15 years has really set them up each and every year to be quite successful.
We say: The Hoppers' young players should continue to strengthen this year with another season under their belt. After four wins last season, they'll be hoping to convert on opportunities and should be competitive in pushing the top sides, in what is shaping up to be a tight competition. With more gains than losses and retaining Browne as coach for a third consecutive term, the A-grade side should show more consistency.
Prediction: Eighth.
