High-range drink-driving teenager ordered to get help for problem with alcohol

He avoided jail, but a young Thurgoona drink-driver who ran amok on a suburban street has been ordered to stay indoors at home at night.
A 10pm to 5am curfew was imposed on Lincoln Peter Hardy when he fronted Albury Local Court for sentence on Tuesday, March 5, over his drunken antics in a Nissan ute.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys warned Hardy last week that jail was a very real possibility, given the danger he posed to himself, his passenger and others in the community.
He was heavily affected by alcohol, which was reflected in the blood alcohol analysis reading he provided to police after his arrest of 0.174.
The reading of more than three times the legal limit had him pleading guilty to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Hardy, now 20, also pleaded guilty to negligent driving after he crashed into a front fence and then a tree in Petts Court, Thurgoona, on January 14 at 4.30am.
Ms Humphreys adjourned his sentencing to Tuesday to allow Hardy, also known by the surname of Park, to complete the traffic offenders program online.
Defence lawyer Eva Medcraft had argued that a community corrections order would be appropriate, as this could include conditions such as community service work and counselling for alcohol addiction.
Ms Humphreys did just that, sentencing the P1 probationary licence holder to an 18-month community corrections order.
She ordered that the curfew be observed for the first nine months, and that he complete 100 hours of unpaid work.
Hardy must also attend Albury Community Health "and engage with alcohol counselling for as long as recommended by them".
His licence was disqualified for six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.