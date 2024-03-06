He's a Collingwood supporter and is now officially part of the Pies

Wodonga's Collingwood VFL-listed player Josh Mathey will be happy to play one state game this year.
Midfielder Mathey's persistence has paid off after winning a spot on the Pies' list.
He was offered a trial last November, so travelled from the Border to Melbourne twice a week for training.
It would mean working half a day on Tuesday, driving to the Pies' home for training and jumping back in the car for work as a third-year plumbing apprentice the next day.
He only moved to Melbourne this week.
"It was his contest work (which stood out), we could see through the pre-season he wasn't afraid to mix it with some of the bigger bodies," Pies' VFL coach Josh Fraser explained.
"We see him more as a development-type player, but also because he's played senior footy, he'd be able to come in and play a role for us at some point."
And the 20-year-old agrees.
"My goal is to play a game at VFL level and prove myself and then next year hopefully play more consistently, but I'm not setting my goals too high," he offered.
"Unless you're coming in as an absolute superstar, it takes time to prove yourself, so I think early on I will definitely be at Wodonga."
Mathey also admits training has been an eye-opener.
"It's harder than I thought, I knew it was going to be a step up, the running was fine, it was the intensity that everything's done at, no matter how simple the drill, it's done at 100 per cent, there's definitely no hiding at training," he revealed.
"And there's so many roles you've got to know, so it's wrapping your head around all that."
Mathey only turned 20 last December, but has already racked up two best and fairests (2021, 2023) at Wodonga during his 49 games
He's likely to reach the first milestone match of his senior career away against premiers Yarrawonga on Easter Sunday.
That annual Mulwala-based match generally attracts a bumper crowd of around 3000 people.
