It's March mayhem on the Border this Victorian long weekend, March 9-11

Updated March 7 2024 - 2:29pm, first published 2:00pm
All Saints Estate's award-winning executive chef Jack Cassidy (Best New Regional Restaurant of the Year 2024, One Hat) will showcase regional food at GATHER, which is part of Tastes of Rutherglen 2024. Picture supplied
All Saints Estate's award-winning executive chef Jack Cassidy (Best New Regional Restaurant of the Year 2024, One Hat) will showcase regional food at GATHER, which is part of Tastes of Rutherglen 2024. Picture supplied

TASTE UP

Tastes of Rutherglen, Rutherglen and Wahgunyah cellar doors, Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, 10am to 4pm both days

Sixteen cellar doors at Rutherglen and Wahgunyah will join Tastes of Rutherglen during the Victorian long weekend. Patrons can experience the region's best cuisine with paired wines and meet the winemakers themselves. With more than 200 wines to taste, masterclasses, behind the scenes experiences and special events on offer, festival-goers will be able to cultivate and indulge over two days. The shuttle bus service will run throughout the weekend. Rutherglen, Wahgunyah or Corowa residents (postcodes 3685, 3687 and 2646) can get a $10 weekend pass ticket from their visitor information centre. For tickets visit: ticketebo.com.au/winemakers-of-rutherglen/festival-entry-buses-tastes-of-rutherglen-2024

