It's March mayhem on the Border this Victorian long weekend, March 9-11

Sixteen cellar doors at Rutherglen and Wahgunyah will join Tastes of Rutherglen during the Victorian long weekend. Patrons can experience the region's best cuisine with paired wines and meet the winemakers themselves. With more than 200 wines to taste, masterclasses, behind the scenes experiences and special events on offer, festival-goers will be able to cultivate and indulge over two days. The shuttle bus service will run throughout the weekend. Rutherglen, Wahgunyah or Corowa residents (postcodes 3685, 3687 and 2646) can get a $10 weekend pass ticket from their visitor information centre. For tickets visit: ticketebo.com.au/winemakers-of-rutherglen/festival-entry-buses-tastes-of-rutherglen-2024
The 52nd annual Mighty Mitta Muster returns to Mitta this weekend. Danny Phegan and Band kicks off entertainment on Saturday from 6pm. On Sunday Noah's Thoroughbred Racing Pigs will amaze the crowds. Other highlights will be tug of war, whip cracking, iron man, wood chopping, Kevin Giltrap Memorial Stockman's Challenge, running races and egg throwing, novelty horse events, strong man challenge, helicopter rides, pony and camel rides and dog high jump. There will be side shows and markets. No BYO alcohol.
Albury Wodonga Parkrun is turning 10! The theme is "bright and tight". Come dressed in your tightest and brightest running gear to celebrate a whole decade of parkrun in Albury-Wodonga. Albury Wodonga parkrun is a free weekly five-kilometre event for participants of all standards, which takes place every Saturday. There will be giveaways up for grabs. Just lace up your runners to celebrate the milestone event!
Proud Yolngu man, artist and 2019 Young Australian of the Year, Danzal Baker OAM - known as Baker Boy - will perform at his first Play on the Plains. Also headlining the 2024 festival will be King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Northeast Party House, Alex Lahey, The Carp Factory along with the Battle of the Bands contestants/finalists on the B Stage. The event will be cashless with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) wristbands and top-up stations on site. Attendees can retrieve their unused funds online after the festival. Gates to the camp site open at noon and festival arena gates open at 1pm. Tickets are on sale now from Oztix.
Thirteen stallholders from throughout Victoria will offer 10,000 records, cassettes, CDs and music memorabilia. Hosted by No.49 Record Bar, Wangaratta's Big Dig Record Fair will be a celebration of music, records and nostalgia. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a curious newcomer, this event promises something for everyone. There will be lucky door prizes (records and merchandise). The heart of this event lies in the historic Colin Cave Gallery, named after the visionary who founded The Centre. As Nick Cave's father, Mr Cave's legacy lives on through music and community. Moos Brew coffee van will be slinging coffees until noon. DJ Stu will be on the decks spinning classic tunes all day. Free entry.
Chiltern Pro Rodeo action returns this weekend. The main event runs from 6pm to 10pm. Gates open at 3pm. There will be a live band, bar, food vans and kids' rides. No EFTPOS at the bar but there will be an ATM on site.
Thousands of people are expected to come to town to experience the work of 16 highly acclaimed artists presenting works in sound, sculpture, photography and film. They will bring the festival to life with their works presented in a barrel cellar below the Hotel Nicholas, the Powder Magazine, the grand Italianate facade of the town's former lunatic asylum, an abandoned swimming pool in the former gaol and many more intriguing Beechworth sites. The exhibition will be open to the public on Saturday at 9am. Visit the website beechworthbiennale.com.au for details and to book tours and special events.
Here's an awesome day out for the whole family. Among the highlights will be a pet parade, face painting, Trixie Clown, animal nursery and show bags. There will be show jumping, horse events, team yarding, lead and fat cattle, camel rides, cookery and craft. The Flying Fruit Fly Circus will be on board too. Free entry for children under-16.
There's no other decade like the 1980s. It was the era of big hair, big hits and big fun. Never Ending 80s has put together an all-new P-A-R-T-Y! The 80s were rad with the greatest soundtrack. Now Australia's number one retro band the Never Ending 80s is bringing that soundtrack to the stage as it carves its way through the music of Prince, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, INXS, Bon Jovi, Huey Lewis and The News, Whitney Houston, as well as so many other giants. Like totally! Event 18-plus. Tickets on Eventbrite.
Bo Jenkins is the real deal with five decades of adventures slinging his guitar across countries and around the world. Jenkins brings his Southern drawl and cigar box slide to the Church St Hotel beer garden for some old style blues and a tale or two! Feed your soul.
The Holistic and Psychic Expo will feature psychics as well as alternative health and wellbeing practitioners. It will present palmists, astrologers and tarot readers and offer related products and services. Speak to alternative health practitioners and product suppliers. Consult a reader on your future possibilities!
Come and try a tri at Holbrook this weekend! Hosted by the Rotary Club of Holbrook, this inclusive triathlon offers races suitable for everyone, ensuring a day of family fun and friendly competition. The triathlon features four races: Mini (11 and under), Junior (12-14 years)/Enticer, Sprint (open) and 10-kilometre fun run (open). Register at holbrooktriathlon.com.
See this powerful new Australian film about the most famous political prisoner of our times. Despite being detained, silenced and hidden from public view in maximum security Belmarsh Prison, multi-award-winning Australian journalist and publisher Julian Assange has become one of the loudest voices for free speech of our times. He has also risked everything to bring truth to light. The disclosures of WikiLeaks and Assange from 2010 onwards ignited a firestorm of controversy and a relentless ongoing pursuit by the most powerful Empire on the planet. The film examines the meaning and significance of the insights that WikiLeaks shared with the world, the resulting behaviour of the governments involved, the extraordinary personal risk taken by Assange and the wider fundamental issues around press freedom.
