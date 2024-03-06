Creatives relish a return of arts and crafts exhibition to Wodonga Show

Chutney, cakes and handicraft are making a comeback at Wodonga Show after almost a decade.
Country Women's Association (CWA) teamed up with Wodonga Show Society to bring back the pavilion craft, cookery and handiwork exhibits on Saturday, March 16.
CWA groups - Kiewa Valley, North Eastern and Upper Murray - would present the Country Women's Association Creative Arts Exhibition at the Exhibition Centre at Wodonga Showground.
Kiewa Valley group spokeswoman Dhirleen Clark said organisers already had 200 entries across all of the categories but hoped to attract another 100.
"We want to put on a really good show," she said.
"It's been about eight years since the show had these sections."
Open to the public and CWA branches, entries covered a wide range of handicraft, photography and cookery.
Tomato relish was the most popular section to date while four CWA branches were represented in the exhibition.
As yet there were no entries in the men's section and only one in the under-16s category.
There were six entries in the One Person's Work (five items of different craft from one person).
Incidentally, Ms Clark's late mother Elaine Vincent co-ordinated the One Person's Work section in Wodonga for more than four decades.
The famous CWA scones would be available on show day as Devonshire Tea between 11am and 3pm.
CWA recipe books and handy hints books also would be available to buy.
There would be several market stalls including Wodonga's That Little Place; Myrtleford's Creature Crafts; Quilters Connect 4 A Cause; Dreamy Linen and Gifts, Salami Shack; Rawleigh's products; Doll, Bear and Hobby Show; and scrap-booking supplies. Cash sales only.
Entries in the CWA Creative Arts Exhibition closed on Friday, March 8, but late entries would be accepted until Wednesday, March 13.
The schedule could be downloaded on the show website at wodongashow.org.au.
Items could be dropped to Wodonga Showground from Friday, March 8, from 9am to noon.
Country Women's Association Creative Arts Exhibition would open on Saturday, March 16, from 9am.
Items could be picked up on the day after 4.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.