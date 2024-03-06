No poison but lots of noise: Company fined for environmental breach

A scrap metal business has pleaded guilty to stockpiling waste material at its Wodonga site at Bandiana.
Immix Integrated Metal Management faced charges laid by the Victorian Environment Protection Authority for storing 9200 square metres of scrap metal in May 2022.
The company was fined $5000, with Mr Suggate fined $2500, to be paid to the court fund, and both were placed on 12-month good behaviour bonds.
The company was also ordered to publicise its offending.
Magistrate Peter Dunn told the court there were "sound public policy reasons why the community should be made aware of people who breach the environmental laws".
Immix opposed the publicity order and questioned why it was in the public interest to publicise the fact that it had broken the law.
The EPA argued that while there was no harm done to the site, the matter was in the public interest "as a deterrent".
"There was no scientific investigation to establish that there was any harm done to the soil or the surrounds caused by the dumping of that quality of industrial waste," an EPA representative told the court.
"However, the issue in this particular case was the additional noise pollution that was created because of the extra waste on the property that which then had to be transported and resulted in additional traffic and additional noise to that site and so that affected the surrounding area and the amenity of that environment.
"The purpose of adverse publicity orders is as a deterrent, but also as a way of advising the public at large in the area that action has been taken and that this particular individual and company will be forced to to comply and that there have been consequences for those actions.
"My instructions are that the issues cited (were) relating to noise."
An Immix representative argued that noise issues were unrelated to the offences.
"The claims of a correlation between the activities of the company that constitute the breach and noise are speculative, not substantiated, and with respect are irrelevant," the spokesman said. "They constitute no element of the charge.
"One of the problems was an absence of containers available to this business to take the material, therefore, it wasn't processing all of the material because it wasn't able to put it into containers to get rid of it.
"Or if it did process, the material that was simply stockpiling the process material, not able to have trucks with containers, taking away the material."
Mr Dunn recorded no convictions after he summed up the case.
"This is not a case where noxious chemicals or odours or smells, or poisons have been released into the community to the detriment of the environment," Mr Dunn said.
"This is a case where the amenity of the environment has been affected in terms of noise.
"Although it is said that the nearest neighbour is some three kilometres away, it obviously can be noisy, and unavoidably so. But the community is entitled to amenity and the more the amenity of a community is degraded, the worse that breeds further breaches.
"What I propose to do is to place Immix on an undertaking to good behaviour without conviction for a period of 12 months, to make a contribution in the sum of $5000 to the court fund which is a fund set up to help needy people in the community," he said.
"In terms of Mr Suggate ... without conviction, place him on good behaviour bond for a period of 12 months, (with a) special condition to contribute the sum of $2500 to the court fund."
