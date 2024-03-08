Bask in true lifestyle haven

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Nestled within a picturesque enclave in tightly held Ingrams Road, this home stands on an 5406m2 allotment, offering both privacy and space.
The home has five well-appointed bedrooms and a versatile home office or potential sixth bedroom. The master suite boasts a spacious walk-in robe and ensuite while the opulent central bathroom has been designed with functionality in mind.
There are three separate living areas, including a formal lounge with a cosy gas log fire, and a rumpus room flowing to the lavish outdoor entertaining space.
The open plan living area features the gourmet kitchen, a chef's delight with stone benchtops and breakfast bar, quality appliances and lots of storage.
The timber flooring flows to the relaxing family room with gas log fire, while the dining area has direct access to the outdoor living spaces.
Entertain in style in the impressive undercover alfresco overlooking the sparkling pool and floodlit tennis court, amidst the backdrop of beautifully established lawns and gardens.
The home features ducted evaporative cooling, gas ducted heating, ceiling fans and a log fireplace in the outdoor area. The substantial garage with a workshop includes remote door and internal access while the detached shed offers additional storage solutions.
