Luxurious modern masterpiece

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
This luxurious three-bedroom home has been transformed into a modern masterpiece with high quality finishes throughout.
The spacious open plan living area includes a chef-level kitchen with cabinetry, stone bench tops and high-quality appliances including a 900mm freestanding oven.
The three bedrooms are magnificently finished with built in robes and serviced by the family bathroom, featuring floor to ceiling tiles and a free-standing bath.
The master, a true parent's escape, features an ensuite and large walk-in robe.
There is terrific flow out onto the backyard and alfresco area, with low-maintenance landscaping and room for a pool if desired (STCA).
A tandem car garage plus a single carport has easy access to the backyard.
