Because no one should be forced to choose between food and period products

Five Albury community centres are now home to dignity vending machines that distribute free period products to people who need them.
The machines, sponsored by Albury Council, have been installed by charity Share the Dignity at the Glenecho, Mirambeena, Orana, Thurgoona and Westside community centres as part of the council's End Period Poverty Statement adopted last year.
They dispense free period packs containing six tampons and two pads to those who need them.
A dignity vending machine has been installed at the Retro Lane Cafe since late 2021.
Albury councillor and statement lead, Ashley Edwards, said the machines' installation was an important step in ending period poverty in the city.
"When someone is doing it tough, the last thing on their mind should be dealing with their period," she said.
"I'm thrilled that we've been able to provide this service to those who need it in our community and help break down the shame and stigma associated with menstruation."
Charity Share the Dignity works to make a difference to those who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, domestic violence or poverty.
Share the Dignity founder and managing director, Rochelle Courtenay, wanted to find a way for people to access free period products without any anxiety and shame related to asking someone else for help.
"I was shocked to discover that people were using rolled up toilet paper and hand towels to manage their periods," she said.
"I could not believe that people were having to choose between feeding their family or buying period products.
"School children should not have to miss school to avoid the embarrassment of not being able to afford pads and tampons."
For more information visit sharethedignity.org.au.
