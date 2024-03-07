Roll up to record fair in the same place Nick Cave's dad taught at Wangaratta

Wangaratta's first record fair is coming to the historic Colin Cave Gallery this weekend.
A visionary, Mr Cave was respected as the founder of The Centre for Continuing Education but was famous for being the father of international musician Nick Cave.
The organiser of Wangaratta's Big Dig Record Fair, Ben Nyman, said Mr Cave's legacy lived on through music and community.
"It's fitting that the record fair takes place in the space where Colin Cave once taught," he said.
Thirteen stallholders from throughout Victoria would offer 10,000 records, cassettes, CDs and music memorabilia at the fair on Saturday, March 9.
Hosted by Mr Nyman 's business No.49 Record Bar, the fair would be a celebration of music, records and nostalgia.
My Nyman said the fair would appeal to the seasoned collector and the curious newcomer alike.
He said nostalgia was driving people back to vinyls and cassettes.
"People who were collecting records back in the day are starting to collect again now," Mr Nyman said.
"Young people, 13 or 14, are also starting to collect and records are on their Christmas wish-lists."
A born-and-bred Wangaratta resident, Mr Nyman opened No.49 Record Bar (49 Murphy Street) just months into the global pandemic in mid-2020.
He had just finished up at a job and had welcomed a new baby.
"We opened up with a box of records and a coffee machine," he said.
"It had been a ghost town during lockdown but we've grown stronger and stronger ever since."
There will be lucky door prizes (records and merchandise) at the record fair.
Moos Brew coffee van will be on site until noon.
DJ Stu will be on the decks spinning classic tunes all day.
Free entry.
Cash is preferred as not all stallholders have EFTPOS.
The record fair runs at The Centre for Continuing Education, 17 Chisholm Street, Wangaratta, on Saturday, March 9, from 9am to 4pm.
