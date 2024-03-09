Giving the vulnerable a safe home rewarding 'for both foster parent and child'

Wanting to attend to the needs of others was why Gabriella became a foster carer.
The Wodonga resident had always envisioned herself in the role, and 18 months ago she did just that with Wodonga's Upper Murray Family Care.
Insufficient numbers of foster carers has prompted the organisation's move to call for more homes to become available.
"I thought it could be a fun experience to show my 13-year-old son that the world wasn't centred around him and his needs," she said.
"I wanted to show him that it's about looking at the needs of others and how you can help them."
Gabriella said she told her son it wasn't just buying gifts for people or helping out financially, it was also about providing a safe place for someone to live.
"I knew that I wanted to become a carer and at first I started by working as a respite carer and now more recently I've got a 17-year-old Indigenous girl living with us permanently," she said.
"When she came into our care, she tried to forget her past but it's important we keep her connected to her culture."
Organisation chief executive Felicity Williams said it was amazing to see carers such as Gabriella.
"There's outcomes for carers as well as children. It's giving to each other, which is really powerful," she said.
Ms Williams said it was a crucial need on the Border.
"What is concerning and happening across Victoria and nationally is that more foster carers are leaving the system than we're seeing come in," she said.
Gabriella said it was a good experience for her family.
"And it's been special to have her (the foster child) live with us," she said.
"She calls me mum, she sees my son as her brother and we're a strong family dynamic.
"She'll be with us for as long as she wants, although has said she wouldn't ever be moving out because of the cost-of-living."
Gabriella said it was important to allow foster children their own independence as well as being a part of a healthy functioning family - and not all of them truly understood what that was like.
"Last year my foster child attended the first full year of school she's ever attended and this year she started studying early childhood development at TAFE," she said.
Gabriella said coming from a big family helped navigate the dynamic, as did being able to call on support when needed.
"I want her to find herself and create connections, but I also want her to know that biologically, it doesn't matter that you're not mine because "you're welcome here, and this is your home now'.
"My hope for her is to always, even if she leaves, to know that she can always come back and to have that security blanket."
Ms Williams hoped people would consider being a foster parent.
"It's not just full-time carers we need; it could be taking a child to sport or supporting another foster carer, or providing respite on a weekend or a night," she said.
"Sometimes these children come to us and they've been impacted by trauma.
"They can feel rejected when they've been transitioned away from their birth family for a reason.
"But it's our job to make sure they're safe and cared for."
Carer assessment and support team leader Michelle Wayenberg said there was a lengthy application process to become a carer, but that ensured the right fit for these vulnerable children.
"We don't discriminate," she said.
"We have single carers, married single people, working, non-working. Own their home. Don't own their home. Biological children, no children at all.
"You need to be over 21, have a bed and the ability to support a child and work with different services."
Upper Murray Family Care will hold an online information session about becoming a carer on March 19 at 7pm. Call 0411 544 581 or email fostercareenquiries@umfc.com.au to register your interest.
