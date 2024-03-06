Does inclusion matter at your sporting club? Or do you just want to win?

As a passionate participant of my local rural cricket club for over four years now, first as a parent and now as a debut player on a men's B grade team, I've witnessed up-close the mighty struggle that cricket clubs across this region are having with inclusion.
Inclusion as a core value is not limited to gender equity; it embodies fair play in sport, an emphasis on team over the individual, humility in success and failure, as well as equity of opportunity for ALL.
So when regional cricket clubs fail to embrace inclusion as a guiding principle, it means their boys suffer too.
Club websites everywhere proudly proclaim that they're welcoming and inclusive, but the behaviours of many club leaders reveal the gnawing scepticism that remains unspoken but surrounds them like a bad smell: Does inclusion really matter unless it helps us win? Isn't that we're here to do?
What we are here to do. What ARE we here to do? It is the essential question for every cricket club.
A sizeable barrier to inclusion in club cricket today is a cultural one: the pervasive Aussie hero-fetish that also still perverts many other sporting codes across the nation. When this cultural tendency filters down to club cricket, it sends a potent message to all players about their club's priorities, who is highly valued and who is not.
In pursuit of winning, club decisions can often be influenced by the most dominant personalities in the clubroom (sound like any cricket dads that you know?), and when a club worships its hero players ahead of nurturing positive, cohesive teams and ensuring equal playing opportunities for players of all abilities, the whole club suffers.
Consider the impact when a junior coach invites his young son to set the team's batting and bowling orders week after week, but stays silent when the girls are repeatedly placed at the bottom of the order, even behind younger, less experienced boys? How long would the talented girls that you know tolerate this before walking away from the sport and never looking back?
Or consider Max (not his real name), who has developed as a mad-keen player with a local club. Max moved into a different grade, and away from his previous coach who had always ensured his players were given opportunities to play and develop to their highest potential.
Max's new coach prioritised the star players and his own son week after week, while Max and two of his teammates were offered only token opportunities to bat and bowl, usually at the end of losing games which all of them were.
All three boys questioned why they should bother showing up, driving hours each weekend when they weren't getting chances to play. Their parents swallowed their collective despair and encouraged them to be resilient and patient; they promised that their chances would come.
Two months into the season, after another devastating experience of exclusion, Max and his mum were heading home when the coach walked by and said, "See ya Jake". His son visibly blanched and whispered, "Dad, his name's Max".
Exclusion hurts.
It hurts boys as much as it does girls, so it's no surprise that while regional girls are wrinkling their noses at the sport, teenage boys who have played and loved cricket for years are abandoning it in droves. I suspect many have simply given up trying to break into the cliquey inner sanctum at their clubs that surrounds "the chosen" players and their dads; especially when other teams and activities (increasingly online ones) offer them a richer sense of achievement, encouragement as part of a team and a powerful sense of belonging.
In this case, the boys' prior coach was informed about what was happening and that all three were on the brink of abandoning cricket for good.
Thankfully, the club acted swiftly and offered the boys the opportunity to rejoin their old team halfway through the season.
The offers were accepted, but wounds from repeated exclusion can be acute, so the adjustment took time. All three boys had to work hard to rebuild their confidence in the sport along with their sense of belonging to their club and team.
How did they go in the end? That team played its critical last game of the regular season, missing some strong players, and with a semi-final opportunity on the line. Every player was needed and had ample opportunities to step up and contribute.
And Max? In the strongest cricket performance of his life, amid impressive contributions from many others, Max delivered as the player of the day, taking three wickets. The team claimed 10 wickets and secured their place in the finals. And Max the cricketer was back.
Inclusion and winning are not diametrically opposed. A club that not only practises inclusion but builds its purpose around it as a guiding principle is powerful, because it infuses everyone connected to the club - players, coaches, parents, administrators - with a deep sense of contribution, belonging, collective achievement and ultimately, love for the sport. When a club can deliver this to its community, the wins will follow.
So let's ask ourselves: as cricket clubs in the North East and Border region that serve both junior and senior players, what ARE we here to do?
Next: Part 2 - Are women welcome?
