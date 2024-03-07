'Just get out there and start': Fanny Lumsden strums up a storm at school

A two-time ARIA award-winning artist serenaded and spoke to students at The Scots School Albury for their annual International Women's Day breakfast.
Guest speaker Fanny Lumsden addressed more than 100 people on Thursday, March 7, reminding them to "trust in yourself, because you are good enough".
The former Scots student graduated in 2004, studying rural science before joining the music industry.
The 37-year-old told The Border Mail it was an honour to be back.
"I feel, like, really great. It feels so lovely to be back here, and it was such a special time of my life," she said.
"For me, school is so fun, and those years really build you into who you are. And so to come back here and, I don't know, even say one little thing just feels really great."
Her words of advice for young women looking at taking the leap into the music industry were clear.
"Just have confidence in yourself," she said.
"If you've got something to say and you want to say it and you want to say it your way, there's no right way to do it. So just get out there and start."
Ms Lumsden played her song Fierce to the guests, a song that is a tribute to all the strong women who have been a part of her life.
She has worked and learnt from other female country music stars including Kasey Chambers.
"I think one of the things that I really take from working with women like that is that they're doing their things their way," she said.
"There's no other path like it. They value their families, they value their art, and they do it simultaneously.
"And there's no easy way either. It's hard. It's hard work, and it might look easy."
School captain and music student Freya Gniel, was delighted by the country music singer's appearance.
"Her talk was amazing, she was very inspirational," she said.
A 2023 graduate, Xy Beale, was also awarded the Scot's International Women's Day championship title at the breakfast.
The former student won silver in the women's shot put at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago last year while in the middle of studying for her HSC.
"I remember when I was in school and I was helping catering, like waitressing, so it's weird to sit in the audience and actually receive the award I've been looking at for a couple years. So, yeah, I feel privileged, honoured," she said.
Miss Beale had a lot to balance during her final years of schooling.
"I struggle with stress, I worry about a lot of things at once. I think that was a big issue for me," she said.
"But I had some help from not only my coach, my teachers, my parents. From there, like I said, sleep. Sleep is definitely something I struggled with. Staying up late and also training, studying."
The 18-year-old has been offered full scholarships by universities in the United States including Princeton, Oklahoma and Virginia.
She is hoping to study a Bachelor of Science.
