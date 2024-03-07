Tyre stockpiles exposed: Drones used to bust secret North East dumping sites

Drones have been used to gather video evidence of several businesses in Wodonga, Rutherglen and Greta suspected of illegally storing tyres.
Footage recorded by the Victoria Environment Protection Authority has been released to highlight what it describes as "a growing problem in the state".
Officers from the Victoria EPA's North East office gathered the video evidence during a waste tyre inspection blitz of businesses suspected of illegally storing the items.
The drone investigation follows an ongoing EPA probe into a tyre stockpile next to Albury's airport and at Jindera.
"Waste tyres are a major fire and environmental hazard and a key focus for the EPA throughout the state with an estimated 100,000 tonnes a year requiring disposal in Victoria alone," EPA North East regional manager Renee Palmer said.
"Of the eleven sites we inspected, we found more than half needed advice about their responsibilities in storing the tyres.
"Waste tyres pose a major environmental risk and must be stored and managed according to the regulations."
Ms Palmer said an EPA registration was required to store more than five cubic metres of tyres at a site.
She said if a site had more than 40 tonnes - about 5000 tyres - it would require an EPA operating licence.
"We are actively enforcing regulations whenever we find instances of breaches particularly with waste tyres," she said.
"We'll be conducting more unannounced inspections in the North East and all businesses including tyre retailers, demolition, earthmoving and transport companies to make sure they know their obligations.
"We are also reminding industry that waste tyres are classified as a reportable priority waste under the Environment Protection Act 2017 and their transport must be recorded in EPA's waste tracker.
"Everyone has a duty to protect the environment and EPA intends to enforce the regulations on behalf of the Victorian community."
