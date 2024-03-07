Kicked dad's car, put a hole in hallway wall, dumped baby then scampered

A woman with her baby on her hip who threw a tantrum during which she severely damaged her father's car then got into an tussle with her sister.
Moments later, Jennifer Harris abandoned her eight-month-old daughter and fled the West Albury house, having also kicked a hole in a hallway wall.
The 20-year-old was later charged by police and pleaded guilty to destroy or damage property and trespass, attending Albury Local Court with her baby and her sister.
Her father had told her she was no longer welcome at his Hakea Place home, over an unrelated incident that took place two weeks' earlier.
But when Harris ignored this and went to his home, she repeatedly struck her ill father's blue 2005 Ford, including her final foray where she "violently" punched and kicked the car "numerous times".
"This has dislodged the lower panel of the rear bumper," police told the court.
"(Harris) has grabbed hold of this section of bumper, pulling it out and bending back onto itself."
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison said a night spent in the Albury police station cells had been a salutary experience for his client, who needed assistance to tackle anxiety- and drug-related issues.
"Obviously, having a child in her arms at the time is going to be an aggravating factor," he submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Mr Harrison said Harris's sibling, who waited outside the court room with the baby, "was not particularly impressed by her sister's behaviour either".
Harris was now living with her sister, he said, and had her support.
Ms McLaughlin told Harris she was still a "very young" woman, "but in the last little while things have gone ... off the rails".
"It's a significant example of the offending behaviour because of the way in which you damaged the property, while holding a child," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said Harris "will need to be active in that process" of undergoing counselling or treatment for her issues.
Police said Harris had been told her father - who was in fear of her, as his chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment for cancer had made him "extremely frail" - said she was "no longer welcome".
Harris messaged her father on the morning of March 1 to say she was coming around to collect a tube of baby teething ointment, but he replied to again say he wanted her to stay away.
He also messaged Harris's sister to tell her about the text and to ask for her assistance.
The sister headed off in her car about 9am and soon saw Harris approaching the house with her child.
She had a short conversation with Harris, telling her not to enter the house.
The sister went inside then Harris arrived, walking down the side driveway where she punched her father's car but without causing any damage.
On finding it locked, Harris picked up a small broom handle and struck a glass panel in the back door - but again, no damage was done.
She placed her baby on the ground and then launched the attack that damaged the bumper.
With that, her sister came outside and they argued, then Harris picked up her daughter and tried to enter the house through the now-unlocked front door.
"A short struggle has taken place, with the child being held throughout," police said.
The sister let go of her and Harris went inside, where the siblings again argued before she kicked the wall.
Harris abandoned her child, fled out the back door and scaled a fence, though was followed by police and soon arrested.
Ms McLaughlin convicted Harris, placed her on a nine-month conditional release order with supervision and fined her $220.
