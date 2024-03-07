'It's a time for family fun': Plenty on offer for youngsters at Tallangatta

A camel ride or two, some of the finest hounds going round, perhaps even a free show bag.
The list of attractions at this year's Tallangatta Show is long and varied, part of the organisers' motto of "keeping the spirit alive".
The 128th running of the event will get under way on Friday, March 8, with the Victorian All Breeds Championship Dog Show and show jumping, followed by the main show program on Saturday, March 9. The horse competition will run over three days.
The Tallangatta Girl Guides will have the job of running children's games and activities, including face painting - they will even hand out free show bags to youngsters who take up the challenge.
Tallangatta Agricultural and Pastoral Society president Roger Lees said it would be a great event, while "keeping the traditional show going".
"It's a time for family fun," he said.
"We will have pony and camel rides, as well as sideshow alley rides.
"We also have a performance by the Albury Wodonga Flying Fruit Fly Circus."
Other attractions include Trixie the clown, face painting, animal nursery, horse events and a working dog clinic.
Country show staples like wood chopping, poultry, art, needlework, cookery and cattle will also feature.
Mr Lees said it would be a jam-packed couple of days for everyone.
"We want people to come along for a look or a chance to meet up with old friends for a drink and a chat," he said.
Gates will open from 8am, with free entry for children accompanied by an adult.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.