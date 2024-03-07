'Side deals and corruption': Voters told it's time to take lipstick off the pig

Border and North East voters have expressed their disgust at the "appalling" practice of pork barrelling.
More than 270 people tuned into a forum led by Indi MP Helen Haines on Wednesday, March 6, with about 120 attending the event at The Cube in Wodonga with the remainder watching online.
Dr Haines has introduced a bill to federal parliament which would increase transparency for Commonwealth grants to ensure they aren't used for political purposes.
In addressing the crowd on the Border, Catherine Williams, executive director of the Centre for Public Integrity, highlighted the "sports rorts" affair, the "commuter carpark rorts" saga and the misuse of the opening round of the community battery for household solar program as prominent examples of pork barrelling.
Reflecting on the seminar, Graham Nickless of Byawatha called the practice "appalling", labelling local examples such as the McKoy Street overpass and senator Bridget McKenzie's "gun club" as "atrocities that need to stop".
"It's been let slide for far too long - we deserve better," he said.
"We try to do the right thing in this world with our own dealings and business, it's time for the government to stand up and follow suit.
"Because at the end of the day, it's not their money."
Wodonga's Greg Sheridan said it was eye-opening to see how government "corruption" works.
"At the heart of it is the taxpayer money that's involved, money that can make the difference to whether we have a thriving egalitarian nation or one that's built on side deals and corruption," he said.
"It's a bit of a shock that there are no rules that deal with it at the moment."
Wodonga's Jen Collins said the practice makes her lose trust in the government.
"We're not carpeting the local pub or club, we're talking millions of dollars - it's not just chicken feed," she said.
"You could become very depressed after leaving that session.
"But I'm trying to grab hold of the positive, hoping now, change will come."
Dr Haines, who attended the forum virtually as she deals with Covid, said her bill would lead to greater accountability for major grant projects.
"At its best, pork barrelling is maladministration and at its worst, it's actually corruption," she said.
"(It) undermines public trust in governments and in politicians who are elected to make decisions on our behalf in the public interest, for the common good.
"Pork barrelling undermines our democracy."
"(With this bill), we can really hold the government's feet to the fire and make sure they explain themselves if they're not willing to do something about pork barrelling," Dr Haines said.
"It's time we stopped putting lipstick on the pig."
Dr Williams outlined the prevalence of pork barrelling and how the major parties use it for political gain.
"With a significant proportion of the federal budget being allocated via grants programs, the need for adequate scrutiny and accountability mechanisms in relation to administration should be self evident," she said.
"(Pork barrelling is) happening because the current rules don't prevent it.
"It's our hope that with Dr Haines' end pork barrelling bill ... we're finally going to be able to ensure that public money is spent in the public interest."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.