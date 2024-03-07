The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Side deals and corruption': Voters told it's time to take lipstick off the pig

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated March 7 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crowd at Helen Haines' End Pork Barreling seminar at The Cube in Wodonga. Picture by Layton Holley
The crowd at Helen Haines' End Pork Barreling seminar at The Cube in Wodonga. Picture by Layton Holley

Border and North East voters have expressed their disgust at the "appalling" practice of pork barrelling.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.