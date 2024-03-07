RAIDERS: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Jodie House

Coach: Jodie House.
Last season: Second.
Gains: Eliza Mooney, Mia Lavis (under-17s), Belle Morrow, Racquel Stevens (Yackandandah), Indi Conway, Ava Koschitzke, Maggie McGrath (under-17s).
Losses: Zoe Prentice (Corowa-Rutherglen), Jo Withers (Barnawartha), Chloe Benson.
Q&A with Jodie House
How has your preseason been?
We ran some strength and conditioning with the senior girls on their own accord and we can see that there's been some benefit in that. We can see it on the court as they've come back this year with the strength in their movement and their ability to hold. We had a fast-five competition with the boys before Christmas and the girls really enjoyed that. Our approach to preseason was, let's make this fun.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Georgia Way has had a really good preseason and will hopefully look at some court time in A-grade this year. Having Mia and Eliza full-time will be exciting and I'm looking forward to seeing what Mia can do with Taylor (Donelan) and Em (Stewart), Blaynee (House) and Mags (St John) through the attack end. Having Eliza down there (in defence) with Mackensey (House) and Molly (Goldsworthy) is also exciting. The work that we've done over the last four or five years with this group of girls, you can start to see now that experience starting to shine through. I'm really excited to see how they take that to the next level.
What are your expectations for this season?
We just want to keep building from where we were last year. Obviously they will have that same target set in making finals and would like to push for a top three. For me, it's about getting that consistency a bit earlier in the year. As the season went on, they learnt how to play a full game out and we'll be aiming to do that a bit earlier and build.
Who do you expect to see among the top teams?
You're always hard pressed to go past the long-term high standing clubs like Yarrawonga. I think they'll continue to be up there, along with Wang Magpies. I think Myrtleford will be unknown with the players they have coming in, and Corowa is another unknown quantity. I think it's going to be really competitive this season.
We say: Raiders were certainly the finals surprise package of 2023 and that strength should carry over into this season. After showcasing their ability to get the job done in high pressure situations, the young Raiders should be better for the experience. Having Lavis and Mooney step up into the side full-time will be a boost, however, their state team commitments will see them unavailable at times during the start of the season. Despite the loss of Prentice to Corowa, the side remains much the same.
Prediction: Premiers.
