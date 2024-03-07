RAIDERS: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Jodie House

Georgia Way has had a really good preseason and will hopefully look at some court time in A-grade this year. Having Mia and Eliza full-time will be exciting and I'm looking forward to seeing what Mia can do with Taylor (Donelan) and Em (Stewart), Blaynee (House) and Mags (St John) through the attack end. Having Eliza down there (in defence) with Mackensey (House) and Molly (Goldsworthy) is also exciting. The work that we've done over the last four or five years with this group of girls, you can start to see now that experience starting to shine through. I'm really excited to see how they take that to the next level.

