Bail breach arrest turns into screaming then an 'I'll shoot you' threat

A teenager told a police officer trying to place him under arrest he would "blow your head off with a 12-gauge" shotgun.
The boy was being escorted to a police caged vehicle when he made the comment, having been grabbed for breaching his bail.
Albury Children's Court has been told the boy was not allowed to be out and about without the supervision of his mother, or officers from Youth Justice NSW.
Proof of the breach was captured on a nearby CCTV security system.
The boy, 16, was not required to appear in court, where defence lawyer Malek Alzaim entered a plea of guilty on his behalf to a single charge of intimidate a police officer in execution of duty without inflicting actual bodily harm.
Mr Alzaim said his client was undertaking a three-month rehabilitation program, though there was the potential for that time-frame to be extended.
He asked that sentencing be adjourned to March 17, a request granted by magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
"And I will order a Youth Justice report for that date," she said, on continuing bail for the boy.
Police told the court how the youth was seen on CCTV walking from a common area at the unit complex where his mother lived in Albury on January 7 about 4.30pm.
This showed him walking underneath a carport and in the direction of his home. He was alone, and was believed to have walked about 300 to 400 metres.
Police obtained a statement from the owner of the CCTV cameras, plus a copy of the footage, on January 8 just after 9pm.
Twenty minutes later, they went to the woman's unit, where they came across her, the boy and another woman walking past.
He was stopped by police and told he was being arrested for breaching bail.
"As police placed the young person under arrest, he swung his arm away from police," Ms McLaughlin was told, in an outline of the case.
"The young person continued swinging his arm from police. Police attempted to reason with the young person.
"However, police were having difficulties due to the young person's unwillingness to comply with the arrest."
They wrestled with the teenager, eventually managing to pin him to the ground.
After holding him there briefly, the boy relaxed and complied with their directions.
He was then placed in handcuffs and searched, before being escorted to the caged police vehicle.
But while doing so, the boy began yelling and screaming at the officers. He tensed his body and began to kick out.
Shortly afterwards he issued his "12-gauge" threat.
"At the time," the court was told, "police feared for their safety and feared that the young person would carry out his threats."
