Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash at North Albury

A woman was taken to Albury hospital on Thursday morning after a car crashed into a parked vehicle in North Albury.
NSW Ambulance said a crew was sent to attend the incident at 10.15am, March 7, which involved a Holden Cruze and a Ford utility.
A spokeswoman said the woman in her 20s was treated at the scene for a mouth injury before being taken to hospital for observation.
Albury police said a vehicle was towed from the scene.
