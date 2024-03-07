The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash at North Albury

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated March 7 2024 - 12:36pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police attend the scene at Burrows Street, North Albury just after 10.15am. Picture by Mark Jesser
Police attend the scene at Burrows Street, North Albury just after 10.15am. Picture by Mark Jesser

A woman was taken to Albury hospital on Thursday morning after a car crashed into a parked vehicle in North Albury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.