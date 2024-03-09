The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

North East to New York: Wooragee business far from run of the mill

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 10 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Mill owners Jenny and Warren Lucas at their Wooragee business, which is celebrating 30 years. Picture by James Wiltshire
Lucas Mill owners Jenny and Warren Lucas at their Wooragee business, which is celebrating 30 years. Picture by James Wiltshire

From selling their first machine at a country field day to a copyright battle in China, it's been an eventful 30 years for North East sawmill maker Lucas Mill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.