North East to New York: Wooragee business far from run of the mill

From selling their first machine at a country field day to a copyright battle in China, it's been an eventful 30 years for North East sawmill maker Lucas Mill.
The Wooragee-based manufacturer has now sold more than 23,000 of its portable products to at least 100 different countries.
Warren Lucas, who owns the business with his wife Jenny, said he couldn't have possibly imagined its growth from their first field day at Warragul in 1994.
He and his brother Rex were boilermakers by trade and lost their jobs when the company they worked for in Wodonga folded in the early 1990s.
The pair started on the field day circuit in 1991 to help their father, Geoff, sell a log grab mount he designed to attach to tractors to pick up tree stumps and noticed some portable sawmills displayed.
"Between dad, my brother and I, we thought to ourselves we could make something better," Mr Lucas said.
"We had a lot of mates that were welders who were put out of a job, so we had a ready made workforce really quickly. We sold about 50 machines in the first six weeks."
The design, which was easy to transport and able to be set up by one person, proved a hit and it didn't take long to resonate beyond Australia.
Mr Lucas said they sold three machines in the US in 1995, but "the floodgates opened" the following year once they started displaying sawmills at shows, with more than 4000 Lucas Mills now operating there.
"We'd stick a pin in the map everywhere we sold a sawmill," he said.
Lucas Mill went from strength to strength until export and finance manager Matt De Jager made a startling discovery in 2014, which threatened to derail the business.
Mr De Jager came across a Chinese website that was selling am imitation of the successful Lucas Mill design.
"We had a patent attorney and they actually hired a private investigator and intercepted an order and opened it up in the presence of a Chinese judge. When they opened up the instruction manual, all the pictures were straight out of our instruction manual except the text was is in Chinese, not English," Mr Lucas said.
"We had a settlement of about $500,000 initially and it got downgraded to about $300,000.
"It got us a fair bit of publicity and the phone went berserk for about three weeks. Some just wanted to congratulate us.
"Although our main patent has expired, we've actually got live copyright in China and will have for another 25 years or so. Since 2016, when we had the court case, we've had no further copies in China."
Mr Lucas said the business' market was around 30 per cent in Australia, the US, and Papua New Guinea, with the remaining 10 per cent spread across the world.
"In Papua New Guinea, Greenpeace bought two machines off us 15 or 16 years ago basically just to show the villagers they could use them for selective logging," he said.
"In a lot of developing countries, including Papua New Guinea, there's a major problem with insect borne diseases, especially malaria and other diseases carried by dogs. Being able to build a house, seal the door and put a fly screen on it, rather than a thatch hut is improving people's standard of living."
Mrs Lucas, who was a nurse educator before joining the business, has been amazed by the variety of places Lucas Mill machines have been used, including New York's Central Park, and Caribbean island nation St Lucia for coconut trees.
"We even sold a mill last year to a Bhutanese monastery south of Sydney after they'd had bushfires up there," Mrs Lucas said.
"Some of the coolest trees that our customers mill are in New Zealand with what is called a swamp Kauri. The tree is now protected, but we've seen logs that were buried by volcanic ash 23,000 years ago and the bark is still on the log and there's leaf material still under the log.
"We make a calendar every year and customers send us photos and one was a fallen tree in a graveyard in England. You can imagine how hard it would be to get to, so they've set the sawmill up around the gravestones.
"One year we had a brochure where we had a Papua New Guinean highlander in full battledress operating a sawmill and then we had an American using one in top hat and tails in Central Park in New York."
Mr De Jager said the business had an "interesting" future ahead with native logging banned in Victoria and Western Australia.
"The demand for timber hasn't waned at all. When you have a storm go through, there's obviously not enough logs there for a large sawmill to keep in operation, but someone with a portable sawmill can reprocess those logs," he said.
Lucas Mill will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a factory tour for staff and family followed by a dinner at Beechworth on Friday, March 15, with around 80 people expected to attend.
"We employ 28 people and when we were really busy it was 38, but there's probably 60 or 70 people, mainly local, who supply to us, so this is our way of thanking them," Mrs Lucas said.
"Our factory was our little farm shed that has grown and grown. It's hard to imagine it's all happened at little Wooragee."
