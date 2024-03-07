'Something in the middle': Women having a ball as padel fever grips Border

Albury is gearing up to host the first female-only padel tournament to be played in a regional centre.
Coinciding with International Women's Day, Sol Padel's Femme Open will see 36 women, spanning a spectrum from newcomers to seasoned players, battle it out for a range of prizes this Saturday, March 9.
"The idea of the event is to get women back into playing sport," Sol Padel owner Erin Purtle said.
"(The event) started in Sweden around two years ago and has extended all around the world. They're doing Femme Open events in the UK, America, Germany, Spain, Thailand, and now Australia."
The tournament is divided into three categories to suit beginner, intermediate and advanced players.
"It's not about winning the competition, it's about having fun," Mrs Purtle said.
"There's a lot of prizes to give away, a lot of food to be eaten and a lot of drinks to be drunk."
The love child of tennis and squash, padel has revolutionised the world of racket sports and after conquering Europe and the Americas, found its way to the Border last year.
Janessa Purtell, a Thurgoona resident initially unfamiliar with the sport, said she was captivated after her first encounter.
"I live just around the corner and I drove past and saw it and I thought, 'let's give it a go'," she said.
"I loved it the first time I came down. And then ever since, I've been trying to play twice or three times a week."
Mrs Purtle said the sport, being less physically demanding than tennis, is ideal for older women looking seeking something new.
"The average age of the women coming to play is around 39 and the oldest playing this weekend is 65," she said.
"It's very accessible for the sector of women where there's not many sports available for them to play.
"They're not up for netball, female football and female cricket, or maybe they're not ready for golf yet.
"It's something in the middle that is fun, social, and great exercise."
Mrs Purtle encouraged people, even if they don't play in the tournament, to come down and check it out, have some food and drink, and get to know the sport.
