The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

SWITCHEROO: New leader rises to the challenge on the eve of the season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated March 7 2024 - 4:35pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yackandandah goaler Molly Beatty will now coach the Roos' A and B grade sides this season. File picture by James Wiltshire
Yackandandah goaler Molly Beatty will now coach the Roos' A and B grade sides this season. File picture by James Wiltshire

Yackandandah has had a last minute change of guard ahead of the Tallangatta and District netball season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.