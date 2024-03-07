SWITCHEROO: New leader rises to the challenge on the eve of the season

Yackandandah has had a last minute change of guard ahead of the Tallangatta and District netball season.
After being reappointed in December, Anna Beirs has since relinquished the top job, with Roos' goal attack Molly Beatty now set to make her A-grade coaching debut.
Corryong based Beirs is said to have stepped down due to family reasons, having just welcomed her third child at the end of last year.
After originally committing to coach the Roos' B-graders this season, Beatty admits she somewhat fell into the new position, but is looking forward to the challenge.
"The girls have been really accommodating and understanding," she said.
"I'd been sort of taking all the training during preseason and we've been training as a senior squad, so the workload hasn't changed too much at all.
"I've played alongside some really great players at Yackandandah and they've taught me a lot.
"It's great to be able to pass a lot of that knowledge onto the other younger girls now."
Beatty joined the Roos back in 2022 after being lured by former coach Justine Willis and has since met her partner at the club.
After helping the side advance to the grand final last season, Beatty will coach from the sidelines this year while expecting her second child.
"I thought if I'm going to be there every Saturday, I may as well help out where I can," she said.
"We were all pretty happy to get to where we did last year.
"Obviously to lose it in the dying minutes against Kiewa was upsetting, but we're pretty proud of our achievements.
"Having the club back us in the grand final was amazing."
The Roos are set to look vastly different on court this season following the departure of majority of its 2023 A-grade list.
"Obviously this year it's going to be different, we've lost quite a few girls from our A-grade side last year due to a lot of personal reasons, but we're excited to see where we go this year," she said.
"We're happy to work with quite a few young girls coming up through the ranks and doing a bit of a rebuild."
Yackandandah will take on Kiewa-Sandy Creek in a night time grand final rematch when the season gets under way on April 6.
