'Avoid travel' the call ahead of 13-hour strike action on North East trains

Train services between Albury and Melbourne will be disrupted on Friday, March 8, as part of the ongoing dispute between V/Line and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union.
Union members will be stopping work between 3am and 4pm, nine hours longer than previous industrial action over pay and conditions in recent months.
The Department of Transport and Planning said no train services would run on the Seymour, Shepparton, Swan Hill, Echuca or Maryborough lines for the entire day.
"Passengers are advised to avoid travel on Friday, March 8, where possible," the department said.
A limited number of replacement coaches will run between the Border and Melbourne, due to leave Albury at 6.45am, 12.55pm and 5.25pm and leaving Southern Cross at 7am and noon.
Coaches will not stop at Broadmeadows and "significant delays of two hours or more are expected, including wait and travel times".
Metropolitan, freight and the Sydney-Melbourne XPT train services will still operate during the planned industrial action.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au and the latest public transport information is available at ptv.vic.gov.au, the PTV mobile app or on the V/Line website or mobile app.
