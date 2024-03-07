How would your country cricket club answer if asked - are women welcome?

As a middle-aged, yet only recently baptised cricket tragic, I often lament that I lived half a lifetime in the dark before being enlightened by this glorious sport.
Introduced to it when my son first played introductory cricket at our local rural club followed two years later by his sister, I have since spent countless hours bowling and batting in the nets with my kids to support their growing fervour, despite knowing nothing about the sport.
I still remember the thrill that shivered through me when I smacked my first real ball with a wooden bat, and the first time a ball bowled from my arm clanged into the heavy steel stumps. Where had this sport been all my life? And why do the kids get to have all the fun?
But the real question I wanted to ask, and finally did work up the courage to ask, was this: is there a place for someone like me in my local club? Would I be welcome there?
I first asked the question of my local cricket club last winter on their social media page when they posted a pre-season rah-rah post. It read something like, "Who's ready for another great season of cricket? Enrolments opening soon, we're keen to grow the club this year, come along!" Reading this as the perfect invitation, I posted a single, tentative comment: "Are women welcome?"
What response would you expect from a modern cricket club in a vibrant growth corridor of the state with an active population? A club that boasts almost 1000 social media followers, a dedicated club committee and hundreds of registered players across seven senior and junior teams?
The response that I received was this: Zilch.
Not one response, not days, weeks or months later. In a world where all sports clubs now are virtually run via social media, the response I didn't receive from the club, nonetheless sent the message loud and clear. Women are NOT welcome here.
Surely this was an accidental oversight, right? Because today, cricket associations across Australia are united in their commitment to inclusion in cricket. Hardly a day goes by when I don't see a post from one of them proudly showcasing another example of girls or women's cricket in action across the nation.
Opportunities for girls and women in cricket are booming, led by urban clubs, and participation is growing strongly. This is indisputably positive for the future of cricket, not only for the girls and women taking part, but also for the sport of cricket as a whole.
So, I tried again. This time, I asked the coach of my son's junior team: a long-time dedicated contributor to our club, co-ordinator of the juniors, club committee member and B grade player himself. Are women welcome to play?
"Hmm, not sure," was the reply. "Let me take that to the committee."
One week later, the coach approached me and said that the committee response was not positive.
"Here's what I would do," he advised. "Just enrol and show up, and then they'll have to play you."
Disappointing, and easier said than done. However, I decided to ignore my growing trepidation and follow his advice. Otherwise, I might never work up the courage again.
On the first day of training, I nervously approached the field with my gear and my 14-year-old son who had also decided to join in. Mercifully, the senior players welcomed him immediately.
But no one spoke to me. Apart from the captain who indicated when I should pad up and line up for the nets, no other player said a word to me that day. They simply scowled in my general direction.
When my turn arrived in the nets, my heart pounding in my chest, I felt all eyes watching me. Taking my position in front of the stumps, I was terrified and shaking. The balls came like gunfire, explosive and deadly. I missed some, but then I hit some, sending shock waves through my arms and into my shoulders. The bowling kept coming. But with every ball I hit, my confidence grew.
When my time in the nets was up that day, the first seeds of hope buried deep in my gut - the ones that cradled the preposterous idea that someday I might even feel that I belonged here - took root and sprouted.
Driving home from practice that first night, exhausted and exulted, my son divulged to me how worried he was for me in the nets while he watched those men bowling full pace at me.
He said, "Mum, I'm so proud of you. I kept wanting to tell them to take it easy because that's my mum in there, but I was too shy." In that moment, a calcified levee inside of me that had long stood firm against an ocean of vulnerability finally broke, and flooded me.
I kept showing up to practices, with my son standing proudly in my corner. Slowly at first, a few players acknowledged my existence - first as a human, then as a player, and eventually, as a teammate.
When I was selected to debut with the men's B grade team, though some still looked at me sideways, most of the players on my team welcomed me. While batting in my debut, I scored my first run before getting caught on another attempt, but I was thrilled nonetheless. My teammates congratulated my first success.
At my second game, I took an early catch in the field and then took two wickets. My elation was visceral, my baptism complete. Now, I'm a cricketer for life.
Next: Part 3 - What is your cricket club here to do?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.