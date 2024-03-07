The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Comment

How would your country cricket club answer if asked - are women welcome?

By Victoria Schmidt
Updated March 8 2024 - 9:17am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opportunities for girls and women in cricket are booming, led by urban clubs, and participation is growing strongly. Picture by Mark Jesser
Opportunities for girls and women in cricket are booming, led by urban clubs, and participation is growing strongly. Picture by Mark Jesser

As a middle-aged, yet only recently baptised cricket tragic, I often lament that I lived half a lifetime in the dark before being enlightened by this glorious sport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.