Xavier High School student knows what it's like to face extreme pace

Lavington all-rounder Hunter Hall will still be 15 when Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial finals start on Saturday, but he already understands pressure.
Hall represented NSW Country in the Under 17 National Championships in Ballarat two months ago and faced Australia's quickest bowler in that age group.
"His name was Lincoln Hobbs and we got rolled for 46 on day one against Western Australia," Hall recalled.
"It was certainly a shock, he was lightning quick and trying to take our heads off.
"We heard he'd been clocked at 139kmh, he's the quickest bowler I've faced and has got (Hayatullah) Niazi from Belvoir covered, I reckon."
Hobbs claimed 3-12 and perhaps Hall was in the firing line after he bowled the rising all-rounder for 20.
NSW Country recovered from the horror start and wasn't beaten again, toppling WA in the grand final.
"From that, I learnt to keep my cool and focus on the next ball, don't focus on what's just happened," he added.
Hall, who only turns 16 on March 17, will carry that same approach into the CAW finals.
He has 311 runs at 22, including three half-centuries, but has rocketed into sixth for wickets with his leg-spin bowling. He has 33 at 12.85
"I like playing mental games with the batsmen," he admitted.
"There's a different type of fear, like (team-mate) Luke Docherty bowls quick and can scare an opponent, but Shane Warne used to scare them with the fear of getting out.
"Being the size I am, I'm not going to knock people's heads off."
Hall says he's received tremendous support from various leaders.
"Steve Wright, Chris Galvin and Sam O'Connor have really helped me improve," he said.
"Sam fields at mid-off and he's constantly talking about how I'm going to get a batter out, he gives me confidence."
Hall also opens the innings.
"I'm a nicker and a nudger, that's for sure," he explained of his batting.
"This year I've started to see some improvements with my power hitting, but my job is to stick out the first 10 overs and then accelerate, my role it pretty much to protect the better batters from the new ball."
Lavington's home clash against Wodonga Raiders will pit the finals specialists against the newcomers.
Raiders haven't played finals since 2007-08.
Elsewhere, minor premiers Belvoir hosts East Albury, while North Albury is home to Corowa.
In the top six format, the two lowest ranked losers bow out.
Meanwhile at District level, Dederang hosts premiers Yackandandah, while Mount Beauty is home to Bethanga in the other preliminary final.
And Osborne travels to Walla in the Hume grand final.
