The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Xavier High School student knows what it's like to face extreme pace

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
March 7 2024 - 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Hall turns 16 just days out from the grand final and Lavington is hoping to take the next step against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Hunter Hall turns 16 just days out from the grand final and Lavington is hoping to take the next step against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Lavington all-rounder Hunter Hall will still be 15 when Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial finals start on Saturday, but he already understands pressure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.