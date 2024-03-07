Wahgunyah Lions put out the welcome mat for All-Abilities outfit

Wahgunyah Football Netball Club is gauging interest in an All-Abilities team.
The Lions will host the inaugural Come and Try Day at its home ground on Wednesday, March 13.
Club president Darryl Hore says it's all about getting more families involved at the club.
"That's right, it's about our community, we had meetings last year and targeted the community and this is a fraction of the community so, you know what, we've got the facilities and use of the ground, we've got everything, so please bring your kids down," he suggested.
The Lions, who play in the Tallangatta and District League, will host the event at Wahgunyah Recreation Reserve from 5.30pm for two hours.
Players are invited to wear their favourite footy colours.
Information is available through the Lions' Facebook or coordinator Wayne Cooper can also be contacted on 0439 494 027.
