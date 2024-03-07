Ah McKane, you've done it again: bronc champion saddles up for Chiltern rodeo

It's been a wild ride for Border-based cowboy Jarrod McKane these past 12 months.
Hot on the heels of winning the Australian bareback bronc riding title for the second year in a row, the 22-year-old then proposed to his barrel racing girlfriend Molly Phibbs in November 2023.
"She's my number one supporter; without her we wouldn't be where we are," he says of the Chiltern born and bred Phibbs.
The couple spent two months testing out rodeo life in the US last year but both agree nothing beats competing in front of a home crowd at the annual Chiltern rodeo on this Sunday, March 10.
Jarrod's hoping it will be three times the charm when he straps himself in for the Kelvin Duke Memorial open bareback bronc event at Chiltern Equine Park.
He's taken the title the previous two years and says it's a particularly poignant ride given the influence of the long-running Chiltern Rodeo club president who passed away in 2019.
"I'd be happy to take (the event) out again because of everything Kelvin did for rodeo in this area," Jarrod said,
"He was always there and a great mentor; he used to be a bronc rider himself."
Current president Michael Phibbs said there had been a near-record 451 entries for this Sunday's rodeo, which will feature all the usual thrills and spills of bull riding, bronc riding and barrel racing, as well as entertainment and plenty of refreshments.
Among the highlights will be the Steve Atkins Memorial Buckle for the open bull ride, in honour of another of the club's long-serving presidents.
The event is the culmination of a full weekend of rodeo action across the region as part of the tri-series competition which also includes Kyabram (Friday night) and Merrijig (Saturday night).
Jarrod, who will compete at all three rodeos, admits it will be a hot, hectic schedule but "you can nearly guarantee the horses just get better and better as the weekend goes along".
The bareback competition is typically considered one of the most gruelling in rodeo and Jarrod has been on the road since before Christmas chasing his dreams in dusty, dirty arenas up and down the countryside.
He said his time on the rodeo circuit in the US in June and July last year was different to what he expected, although still a great learning experience.
"In Australia everyone (in rodeo) is pretty happy and we're good mates, and it's not really like that over there," he explained.
"The horses over there are bigger and they buck higher but in some ways they are easier to ride because they get into a bit of a rhythm."
Three days after Jarrod and Molly returned home from the States, the quietly spoken cowboy enjoyed wins in the open bareback bronc events at the Cloncurry and Mount Isa rodeos before learning he'd taken out the Australian title for the second year running.
Jarrod admits in many ways it's more nerve-wracking to compete in front of a home crowd.
"It's always fun to win here but then it's also a bit of pressure - people hear about you all year and then want to come and watch you," he said.
"I'm more of a humble person who sits back and watches - I try to let my riding do the talking."
