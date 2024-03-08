Skylar and Patience are on point to dance for Australia in Prague

Dance is in the genes for two Border youngsters who are bound for the Dance World Cup in the Czech Republic mid-year.
Corowa's Skylar Schmidt, 9, and East Albury's Patience Joss, 14, recently qualified for the Australian team.
The second cousins made the national team of only 16 dancers.
Skylar would represent the mini age group on the Australian team while Patience would represent the junior age group.
Skylar's mum Dannielle Schmidt said her daughter had been dancing for almost as long as she could walk.
Skylar, who danced at Body Basics Dance Academy Corowa, started dancing when she was only two.
Her grandmother Tanya Rixon ran the studio.
"She's just turned nine and she loves it!" Ms Schmidt said.
Skylar would compete in lyrical, musical theatre and hip hop categories at the Dance World Cup.
Her hip hop routine was choreographed by Hume Dance School teacher Alyssa Kupa.
Patience would compete in jazz, commercial jazz and song and dance categories at the Dance World Cup.
Having started dance aged three, Patience now danced with MT Dance Creative based in Lavington.
Her three dances were choreographed by studio co-founder and teacher Taylor Falkner.
Patience's mum Katrina Joss said it was a fabulous opportunity for the young Border dancers.
She said Patience had never been to Prague.
"We're travelling as a small group and it will be a really lovely family holiday too," she said.
More than 120,000 dancers worldwide, aged from 4 to 25, tried to qualify for the Dance World Cup finals, which ran each year in a different location.
Previous locations included Portugal, Spain, Germany, Romania, England, Austria, Italy, France and Jersey.
Genres covered ballet, modern, contemporary, lyrical, jazz, tap, song and dance, street/hip hop and national.
The first Dance World Cup happened two decades ago when a junior competition ran at Furstenfeldbruck near Munich, Germany.
It was then decided that Dance World Cup would become an annual event in a different country each year.
Dance World Cup finals will run at Prague Congress Centre from Thursday, June 27, to Saturday, July 6, 2024.
