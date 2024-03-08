If your country cricket club disappeared tomorrow, would anyone care?

In a previous article the question that all community cricket clubs across the region should be reckoning with was raised: what are we here to do?
Are we here to win? Are we here to grow athletes and egos? Are we here to provide an outlet for tiger parents desperate to pave pathways of sporting success for their children?
Sure, community cricket clubs and sporting clubs of all codes can certainly provide all of that, but what else are we here to do?
What does our community expect from us, and what should we expect from ourselves?
The answers may be different for each club, so it's a valuable exercise to ask what your club's guiding principles are. Do they include values like integrity, teamwork, fair play and inclusion? More importantly, are the principles that your club promotes deliberately and consistently embedded within every team? Do club leaders, coaches, parents and administrators embody those ideals?
What happens when life gets messy and those higher expectations of ourselves as community leaders clash with our personal ambitions - to win perhaps, or see our child given the best opportunities? In the tortured heat of those moments, which gladiator wins the battle?
Consider what it teaches a young player when he watches his dad, who is also his coach, sitting at the scoring table overruling what the umpire has called; instead scoring the game according to his own judgements? Even if justified to oneself with reasons innocent enough, what does a child learn from watching this?
What does it say about a club's purpose when the captain of an adult team is granted free rein by club leaders to select his young son to fill a spot on the team through the entire season, overlooking other eligible players keen to play who are older and more experienced?
What message does a club send to its junior players when the sons of all the dads on the club committee are put forward for regional representative teams, week in, week out, year after year after year, while other deserving kids are ignored?
Consider your own club and ask the question of its leaders: are club values or personal ambitions prioritised here? And what would our community expect from us?
Excitingly, some rural clubs are leading the way; incinerating the parochial old playbook of how community cricket should be run, and reorganising their clubs around ethical and community-benefit principles. One such standout is the Beechworth Wanderers Cricket Club: a shining regional example that other clubs are now scrambling to emulate.
Beechworth is a potent rural North East club that hired a professional coach a few years ago to work closely with the dedicated club leadership to modernise and embed a new set of principles and strategic priorities (such as inclusion) right across the organisation.
Coach Kate Burns is an ex-professional, state-level cricketer who has worked in partnership with her club's leadership to build and implement new policies that guide and support club leaders to align with club priorities when carrying out everyday activities: such as team selections (specific to each grade), junior player development, new player recruitment, and more. This year the club also took a leadership role in pioneering a new girls' cricket league in the region which is now off and running.
Sceptics might wonder how all this work and focus on the "warm and fuzzies" translates into cold, hard results. The outcomes speak for themselves. While other clubs across the region are suffering a tired and declining membership, Beechworth's membership is vibrant and growing.
What about the scoreboard? As the season winds to a close, two-thirds of the Beechworth teams sit near the top of their ladders; a remarkable result for a club nestled into the mountains of north-east Victoria.
But more importantly, the Beechworth club and each of its teams strives to promote and prioritise the everyday embodiment of club values while maintaining a firm focus on what they are here to do: create cricketers for life.
What is your cricket club here to do? If it disappeared tomorrow, would your community miss you?
