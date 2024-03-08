Whose pot is this? Cops find almost 100 cannabis plants growing in state forest

Police have discovered a mysterious cannabis crop growing in state forest between Yackandandah and Beechworth.
A Beechworth police spokesman said officers found the fenced-off crop on February 29 acting on a tip-off from a member of the public.
The mature cannabis was found growing in the Stanley State Forest off Twist Creek Road.
The spokesman said 95 plants were pulled and several other items including fencing and cultivation equipment were recovered for forensic testing.
"The crop was not sophisticated and had been tended to by one or more people," the spokesman said.
He said detectives were seeking to speak with two men seen in the area and encouraged them to contact police.
One male was wearing a striped T-shirt and beige light coloured cap, the other was wearing dark coloured shorts and a pink or faded red cap.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Beechworth Police on 03 5728 1032 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
