She scarpered to avoid taxi fare, then twice raided a supermarket's shelves

A young woman trying to get out of paying her taxi fare fled into an East Albury supermarket where she twice went thieving that same day.
Albury Local Court had heard previously how Phoebe Wood's pattern of offending had run side-by-side with her mental health issues.
Since going into custody, the Lavington woman's demeanour has become far more stable, a fact relayed to the court at one of her earlier appearances.
Wood fronted magistrate Sally McLaughlin this week on three sets of charges.
Ms McLaughlin decided it was appropriate to order a sentence assessment report to investigate such matters as whether Wood, 21, could benefit from supervision under a community-based sentence.
She will be sentenced on April 15, via a video link to jail.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes said Wood's guilty pleas put her in breach of six community correction orders.
Her admission to a charge of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception stemmed from an incident on February 13, when a taxi driver collected Wood from outside a residence in Sylvania Avenue, North Albury, just before 1.30pm.
Wood asked to be taken to the the IGA supermarket in East Albury.
When they arrived, Wood told the driver she couldn't pay for the $17.30 fare and so had to go into the store to withdraw some cash.
The driver agreed, but told he he would accompany her to get money from the ATM.
"Once the accused and victim got out of the taxi, the accused ran from him into the IGA supermarket (at) the back entrance from East Street," police said.
Wood ran through the supermarket and back out the front entrance on to Borella Road.
The victim chased her, calling on her to stop then watched as she went to a property on Eastern Circuit, entering the house via the front door.
Police said the driver spoke to a man at the house who knew Wood and was confident she was the person who had just gone into the house.
The victim then left, but while doing could see Wood in the backyard.
She admitted to two shoplifting charges and two of entering a prescribed premises without lawful excuse over IGA visits that same day.
Wood entered the store just before 8am, despite being given a ban notice on January 12 over threats she made to staff and for "multiple" thefts from the business.
She took several items off the shelves and hid these in her clothing and handbag, leaving without paying the $19.30 she owed.
The theft was captured on CCTV security footage.
She went back into the IGA at 2.52pm and was in the dairy aisle with several items in her hands when approached by a senior manager, who asked her to leave.
"You can f--- off and leave me alone," she said.
Wood left the store without paying for items valued at $39, including Pringles, tuna, milk drinks, dips and corn chips.
She had also taken a can of spaghetti, but dropped this on the way out.
The court heard how police saw Wood walking along Ryan Road, North Albury, on February 24 about 6.15pm.
When police stopped their car, Wood turned and ran off but they chased her and quickly placed her under arrest.
Wood "became irate" and told a policewoman: "Whatever, you're a grump, shut the f--- up or I'll bash ya."
She pleaded guilty to intimidating police over this incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.