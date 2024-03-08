Karen Carpenter tribute opens in Albury ahead of sold-out Sydney Opera House

A Kind of Hush would bring the most authentic versions of Karen Carpenter's music to the stage featuring Katie Noonan (vocals and keys); Melinda Schneider (vocals and guitar); Abby Dobson (vocals and guitar); Kathleen O'Halloran (guitars and vocals); Frejya Garbett (keys and vocals); Lucy Clifford (bass and vocals); and Lozz Benson (drums and vocals).

