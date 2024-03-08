Karen Carpenter tribute opens in Albury ahead of sold-out Sydney Opera House

Melinda Schneider remembers being only a young child curled up backstage when her mum was performing Carpenters' classic Solitaire at her shows.
The country music star said the US vocal and instrumental duo Karen and Richard Carpenter made a big impression on her in the late 1970s.
"I have lots of fond memories of them from my childhood," she said.
"I remember driving to school with my mum and hearing Calling Occupants (of Interplanetary Craft) on the radio.
"They were simpler times, the songs were great; incredible and ethereal."
Schneider did not have to think twice when Australian singer-songwriter Katie Noonan asked her to be involved in her new project, A Kind Of Hush.
Celebrating the stories and enduring love of Karen Carpenter, the show would tour nationally during April.
It opens at Albury Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, April 3, before playing to a sold-out Sydney Opera House the next night and 14 other venues throughout the month.
A Kind of Hush would bring the most authentic versions of Karen Carpenter's music to the stage featuring Katie Noonan (vocals and keys); Melinda Schneider (vocals and guitar); Abby Dobson (vocals and guitar); Kathleen O'Halloran (guitars and vocals); Frejya Garbett (keys and vocals); Lucy Clifford (bass and vocals); and Lozz Benson (drums and vocals).
Together these multiple generations of women were coming together for the first time to celebrate the enduring beauty of Carpenter's voice and artistry.
Schneider said Carpenter had a kind of sorrow in her voice, which finally made sense to her.
She said in watching documentaries as part of her research, it was clear Carpenter suffered from childhood trauma.
"She was a victim of not being the favourite child; she was not valued as much as her brother, Richard," Schneider said.
"She didn't have great self-worth.
"She was offered a record deal first but her mother told the record label they were only getting Karen if they took Richard as well.
"She was first to have success and so discounted; it was almost like she didn't exist."
Karen Carpenter was a world-class drummer, motivated by her perfectionist personality.
Sadly, Carpenter died from complications related to anorexia nervosa in 1983, aged 32.
"As a perfectionist, you're doing anything you can to avoid criticism and you want to look good to the outside world," Schneider said.
Schneider, who wed her soulmate Mark Gable in spring 2021 officiated by Border Anglican priest Father Peter MacLeod-Miller, was passionate about mental health having experienced depression in 2018 and 2019.
She said she was a recovering perfectionist.
"I took up painting to heal from the depression," she said.
An exhibition of her work would run at the Slim Dusty Centre in Kempsey during late September.
The paintings would represent the songs on her upcoming new album, Tender, which was due out in late August.
For bookings for A Kind of Hush visit alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.