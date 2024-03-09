YOUR SAY: Maybe good intentions, but barriers to workplace inclusion remain

Recently The Personnel Group completed a workforce census to better understand our broader diversity stats. It told us that almost 60 per cent of our team have lived experience of disability, neurodiversity, or mental health; more than 30 per cent of our team grew up in poverty or disadvantage; our largest age demographic (35 per cent) is people aged 50 or older; 10 per cent of our team are from the LGBTQIA+ community; 30 per cent of our workforce was born overseas and 5 per cent are First Nations Australians. Almost every person on our team is diverse in some way, but I still feel dissatisfied that entrance, growth, and promotion into managerial roles is not as strong as I would like it to be.