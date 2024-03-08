An 'unofficial' way to get more netballers on district courts this season

Several Tallangatta and District Netball Association clubs are set to participate in an unofficial C-reserve competition this season.
So far eight of the 12 clubs have expressed interest in fielding teams, which will play alongside the league's already established A, B and C senior grades.
Thurgoona senior netball coordinator Virginia Mitsch has been spearheading the proposal, which is hoped to combat clubs having to turn netballers away due to high player numbers.
Mitsch is hoping the initiative will become an official competition in future years.
"We've had a couple of initial meetings and have had some really great enthusiasm from the clubs," she said.
"It will be unofficial, but that said, it will follow the same draw as the league's draw.
"We're looking at having it as much like a normal competition as possible in that players will play in the club uniforms and will play as close to a full game as possible.
"We'll score and have a ladder and hope to have a final round robin competition to finish off the competition.
"Obviously they won't play finals, because it's not a formal competition at this point, but we hope to have some sort of reward at the end of the season."
Chiltern is still yet to confirm whether they will participate, while Mitta Mitta, Dederang-Mt Beauty, Barnawartha and Rutherglen won't be fielding sides this season.
One constraint to the proposal is the barrier of some clubs only having one netball court.
"At this point, everyone who has signed up has two courts, so they'll be able to play at the same time that another team is playing," Mitsch said.
"We're also very open to other teams jumping in later on if they find they do have the numbers and we can schedule another time for them if they've only got one court.
"We're really aiming to be as least disruptive to the schedule that currently runs."
It's hoped juniors breaking into the senior ranks will find the C-reserve competition beneficial, as well as those wanting to play that aren't in A, B or C teams.
"On the flip side, the other advantage is that we get the opportunity for umpires who are developing to advance their skills," Mitsch said.
"For some of the bigger clubs, we get quite a lot of players trialling and we want to say yes to as many of them as we can."
TDNA president Judy Loorham agreed the goal is to see as many players enjoying the game as possible.
"We want to make sure that people aren't turned away from playing netball, so if this is a way to attract interest, certainly all for it in that regard," Loorham said.
"We had an unofficial C-grade about 10 years ago now, which then eventuated into an official C-grade."
On the other side of the Murray, the Hume Netball Association currently runs a C-reserve competition.
