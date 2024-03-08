The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

An 'unofficial' way to get more netballers on district courts this season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
March 8 2024 - 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thurgoona and Yackandandah are among the clubs who will be participating in the unofficial C-reserve competition this season. File picture by James Wiltshire
Thurgoona and Yackandandah are among the clubs who will be participating in the unofficial C-reserve competition this season. File picture by James Wiltshire

Several Tallangatta and District Netball Association clubs are set to participate in an unofficial C-reserve competition this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.