Psychologist report delays sentence of man guilty over child abuse images, video

Sentencing of an East Albury man who took part in the sharing of child abuse images and video footage has been delayed so a psychological report can be prepared.
A magistrate recently told Luke Sheil that he was most likely facing full-time jail when his matter was to be finalised on March 26, such was the seriousness of his offending.
Sheil, 34, had encouraged another man to send more videos of the teenager, who was the co-offender's stepdaughter.
An agreed set of Director of Public Prosecutions facts on the case had been submitted on his guilty plea in mid-February.
However, the case was re-listed before the same magistrate, Sally McLaughlin, in Albury Local Court this week.
That was to allow for the submission of a new agreed set of facts that provided a more succinct outline of Sheil's offending.
On that occurring, defence lawyer Eva Medcraft asked that sentencing be further adjourned to April 16.
Sheil was not required to appear in court for the adjournment application.
He previously pleaded guilty to Commonwealth charges of possessing child abuse material and the dissemination of child abuse material.
These charges partly related to the other man - a 37-year-old, who also took indecent footage of his biological nine-year-old daughter taking a bath - sending Sheil two images and a short video of the teenage girl.
The pair discussed "how to make the image quality better" after the material was sent to Sheil on May 23, 2023.
The next day the man sent a further eight images of his stepdaughter in the shower.
Ms Medcraft previously told the court her client was affected by an acquired brain injury at the time of his offending.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.