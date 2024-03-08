Call for additional V/Line services on North East line to be made permanent

With the footy season in Melbourne fast approaching, Border rail advocates and Benambra MP Bill Tilley have demanded a trial for extra weekend services be made permanent.
A V/Line trial was launched last year adding additional Saturday and Sunday trains after dozens of complaints from people being forced to sit on carriage floors for the four-hour journey.
The trial was expected to finish at the end of February.
Border Rail Action Group representative John Dunstan said he supported any moves to make the services a permanent part of the timetable.
"If they can do it, of course it should be permanent but they'd be stretching the limits to be able to do it," he said. "As always, it comes down to the fact that V/Line needs more trains, six-carriage sets, instead of three-unit sets.
"I can see that running into trouble in terms of things going wrong with maintenance, but BRAG would certainly support making the additional services permanent."
Mr Tilley said he understood there had been no reduction in demand with train stations at both Albury and Wodonga over capacity on most weekends.
Meanwhile, member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell has called on the Minister for Public Transport Gabrielle Williams to go public with the results of the trial.
"The government's $10 V/Line fare policy caused chaos on the Albury-Wodonga line last year as passengers who were not required to book were crammed onto existing services, leaving people sitting on the floor of the carriages or standing," she said.
"After much lobbying by the member for Benambra, an additional service was added to the timetable. We were told this was a trial - that trial ended last week."
Mr Tilley said commuters had been loyal to the service and that loyalty should be rewarded.
"We love going down to the footy and events in Melbourne but we need the certainty of the service," he said.
"These trains have no food or drink service despite being fully staffed and having fully stocked fridges because they are considered temporary.
"They should be a permanent fixture on the timetable and increased to six carriages."
A V/Line spokesman said additional Albury trains would continue to run from Albury to Melbourne on Saturday mornings and Melbourne to Albury on Sunday afternoons.
"Albury Line services continue to be popular following the introduction of the regional fare cap and we're continuing to run extra weekend services to meet demand," the spokesman said.
