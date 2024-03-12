'Takes away the natural beauty': Views clash on future of Noreuil Park

The potential transformation of Noreuil Park could turn the "natural oasis" into a "concrete jungle", residents say.
The Noreuil Park River Bank Rehabilitation concept aims to restore the bank and make the river accessible for people with limited mobility.
The project, estimated to cost just under $2 million, would have Noreuil Park's main swimming area receive a major facelift.
Under the plan, the foreshore would be cut back to provide a sloping grass "beach" between the ramp and River Deck Cafe, and the concrete area leading to the river would be expanded to allow for a disabled access ramp and pathways.
Two red gums and one elm tree would be removed to make way for the access ramp.
Additionally, the river bank would be reshaped and fitted with a retaining wall to prevent further erosion.
Anthony Perrone, an Albury resident who attended a community engagement session on February 28, said he did not want to see the natural environment ruined by more concrete.
"(Noreuil Park) is a gem of the city because of its natural environment. Why would we want to mess with that?" he said.
"If we're going to do anything, lets enhance it with what's actually natural and what people are used to.
"Because to me, losing trees and adding concrete or hard surfaces will destroy this natural, beautiful environment."
Dr Perrone said he agreed the riverbanks needed restoring and there should be greater access to the river.
However, he said the development should favour natural over artificial materials.
"(At the community engagement meeting), I suggested having tiered grass down to the water," he said.
"But that was certainly not something being considered at that meeting. They felt that a hard surface was going to be the best.
"From my perspective, we need to be more creative in keeping with the natural environment, not adding more concrete pads or hard surfaces."
Wodonga's Karlie Langdon said river access needed to be improved.
"I think having better river access would be appreciated because it is really hard to get in, but I'm opposed to having more concrete," she said.
"If there's another solution that's more sustainable and matching the natural landscape, that would be a lot more appealing."
Ms Langdon also said she'd like to see better river visibility (which is planned for in the concept).
"The other issue is around parents supervising kids," she said.
"If you're sitting back there you can't monitor children in the water, and we know how many drownings there's been in this river over the years."
Albury resident Barry Pitman said he did not like the development "at all".
"I wish they would leave the bank alone so that you could see the natural world," he said.
"It's beautiful like it is, but the moment you start building walkways and all that sort of stuff on it, it just takes away the natural beauty.
"And honestly, it costs a lot of money to do it and that money is needed for better things."
Albury's Heidi Gay said she did not want Noreuil Park to turn into the Riverside Precinct.
"Make it more accessible to get to the water, but I think they should keep the grass," she said.
"Everyone comes here and has dinners, family picnics, and it's great. If you want more of a concreted area, there's a place to go down (at the Riverside Precinct)."
The project, part of the Murray River Experience Master Plan, is open for community feedback until Friday, April 5.
Nerilee Kerslake, Albury council's team leader of natural areas, said the plan would be rolled out over "at least" the next 15 years.
"Given community feedback to date, this project is likely to go to council in the second half of the year," she said.
"However, it is likely that additional concepts will need to be developed and additional engagement sought prior to any recommendation going to council regarding adoption of the plan. "
