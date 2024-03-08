'A hidden, unseen problem': Art installation sets an important reminder

A chrome-finished car and tiny house will be on display in QEII Square in Albury to spread an important message.
Organised by the group Unseen Women, the arts hub will run from Friday, March 8, to Sunday, March 10, for International Women's Day, in an effort to create conversation about housing insecurity and homelessness.
Curator of the installation Belinda Mason says the colour of the car and house has an important meaning.
"They're chromed because it shows the invisibility of women's homelessness," she said.
"Because when you look at something that is reflective, it's actually invisible, because the only thing you see is basically yourself and everything around you."
Ms Mason, of Sydney, founded the Unseen Women group, supported by the Museum of Understanding Through Tolerance and Inclusion.
It was a way to not only tell people's stories, but to ask for change in the housing system.
"The car is there because women sleep in their cars," she said.
"The house is there because there's a need for more housing, overarching, whether it be private housing, whether it be social housing, whether it be affordable housing or community housing.
"And then we have the couches. And the couches are there because women couch surf."
The art group's members have experienced either gender-based violence or homelessness and they use their creativity to share their stories.
The project was first launched in Sydney in 2020 with just the car, as a way to represent homelessness with faces.
Now Ms Mason has brought the installation and some members of Unseen Women to Albury for an important reminder.
"Homelessness is everywhere. And the important message that we're trying to bring is this project is led by women with lived experience of housing insecurity and homelessness," she said.
"So when the public meet the women, they're meeting women who have been through this. And by doing that, they smash every stigma and stereotype of homelessness."
Mayor Kylie King also told the crowd at the project's opening to not turn a blind eye to homelessness.
"Sometimes we feel in a regional city, maybe we're a little immune. You see it a lot in the cities and you hear of it," she said.
"But let me tell you ... you'll find that it's very much a hidden, unseen problem in our city as well."
There will also be a program of workshops across the weekend including hat making, cushion embroidery, body mapping, coolamon making and a traditional weaving and yarning circle.
The art installation Walk a Mile in My Shoes at the hub is also hoped to draw attention to the women experiencing homelessness.
Unseen Artist Fiona Arnold spoke to the opening crowd ahead of the event about her lived experience.
"It is not only women who have experienced domestic violence, homelessness, mental health, whatever the reasons are, it's also inclusive," she said.
"It's about women who advocate for women on a daily basis and make change happen. You can't have one without the other."
For more information and to pre-register for workshops and activities visit alburycity.nsw.gov.au
