Dump smoulders: 11 fire trucks head to city tip to extinguish morning blaze

A blaze broke out at Albury's tip on Saturday morning sparking a call for 11 fire trucks to attend the scene.
Two units from Fire and Rescue NSW joined nine tankers from the NSW Rural Fire Service.
It was unknown how the fire started but an Albury Waste Management Centre employee said "in this extreme heat, these things happen from time - it was contained pretty quickly".
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Stewart Alexander said a call came in at 7am on March 9 to assist RFS units at the Lavington scene.
"The RFS were there first to extinguish rubbish which had caught alight and we got a call to help out," Inspector Alexander said.
"Sometimes these fires can be quite an extended duration because you might need to get heavy machinery in there, but we weren't there for that long.
"The process is usually to wet the rubbish, then churn the the rubbish over or dig it out after a lot of water has been applied."
Inspector Alexander said it was "not known at this stage" how the fire started.
The blaze was under control at 9am.
Albury police said they were not called to investigate the incident.
