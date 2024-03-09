The Border Mail
Dump smoulders: 11 fire trucks head to city tip to extinguish morning blaze

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated March 9 2024 - 6:20pm, first published 12:25pm
Nine RFS trucks were sent to the Albury Waste Management Centre on Saturday at 7am to contain a blaze.
A blaze broke out at Albury's tip on Saturday morning sparking a call for 11 fire trucks to attend the scene.

