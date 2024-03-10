'Close to Dean Street action', but no bids for two-bedroom townhouse

A two-bedroom apartment "in need of repair" which is walking distance from Dean Street has been passed in at auction with no bids cast.
About 10 people gathered at the 525 Hovell Street, South Albury property on Saturday morning.
Auctioneer Philip Bell, of McGrath Albury-Wodonga, said the location of the home which "could do with some modernising" was its key selling point
"We all talk about location, location and location being the three most important things when buying property and when you're three blocks from the Dean Street action you are certainly in a prime location," Mr Bell told onlookers at 10am, March 9.
"You've got parkland across the street rather than other houses, you can walk a dog, stroll into town, do a few laps of the oval or just sit over there and enjoy the sun.
"This particular unit does require some work, that's an opportunity for the buyer to put their stamp on it and add some value and capitalise on something without paying for someone's renovation that you're not particularly fond of."
Mr Bell passed the property in without casting a vendor bid.
Later on Saturday morning, another Albury property at Queen Street with four bedrooms and two bathrooms was passed in but sold after negotiations for upwards of $750,000.
The property was spruiked as having "vintage flare and a grand layout" and close the Albury Commercial Golf Club and Nail Can Hill.
Jack Stean of Stean Nicholls Real Estate said the four Albury properties under his management up for auction on Saturday attracted big crowds.
A three-bedroom brick house on Wandoo Crescent was passed in on Saturday but negotiations were under way on Sunday morning.
The property was described as being centrally located and an easy walk to Dean Street.
A single level home in Tribune Street, described as sitting in "one of Albury's finest cul-de-sacs", also passed in just after midday.
It has three bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling built in wardrobes, sash windows and wooden French doors leading into the private yard.
Mr Stean said negotiations were still under way on Sunday morning.
A 1950s four-bedroom brick house with landscaped gardens and a swimming pool in Pemberton Street was also passed in on Saturday afternoon.
The house, which has had just two owners since it was built, has undergone several renovations including Murray pine polished floors, double-glazed windows and a completely refurbished kitchen.
A four-bedroom red brick home sitting on a 620 square metre block on Jones Street was sold before auction for an undisclosed amount.
The house has two bathrooms, an undercover entertaining area nestled in landscaped gardens and is said to have retained its "vintage character".
