The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

'Close to Dean Street action', but no bids for two-bedroom townhouse

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated March 10 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auctioneer Philip Bell, with McGrath principal Gabrielle Douglas, at the Hovell Street property on Saturday morning. Picture by Ted Howes
Auctioneer Philip Bell, with McGrath principal Gabrielle Douglas, at the Hovell Street property on Saturday morning. Picture by Ted Howes

A two-bedroom apartment "in need of repair" which is walking distance from Dean Street has been passed in at auction with no bids cast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.