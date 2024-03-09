Cattle truck, trailer rolls, three cows dead, no people injured

Traffic was thrown into chaos after a cattle truck rolled over on Bandiana Link Road late on Saturday morning.
The road was closed off for four hours on March 9 as police and the owner of the truck corralled roaming cows into a nearby paddock.
No person was injured in the 11.45am incident but three cows were put down at the scene.
Wodonga police said the truck, travelling towards Albury, rolled while negotiating the roundabout south of the Wodonga Bypass Bridge.
"The truck driver was in the left lane heading from Wodonga to Albury and it seems he had a car undertaking him as he was trying to negotiate the roundabout," a Wodonga police spokesman said.
"He had to stay out wide so it appears he's had trouble exiting the roundabout back onto the straight section and as a result the truck and trailer have tipped over.
"There was a number of cattle running around on the road as a result so they had to be corralled into a paddock.
"The owner of the truck arrived on the scene and had to make a decision about putting the three injured cows down."
