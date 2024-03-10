'He flew like Superman, I reckon' - blinding District catch proves crucial

Cricket Albury-Wodonga District will crown a new champion after Yackandandah's three-year reign ended on Saturday.
Dederang toppled the Roos by five wickets, while Bethanga is through to its first District grand final after walloping Mount Beauty by nine wickets in the other preliminary final.
The visitors took two blinding catches in the win.
"Brad Dalbosco took one at backward square leg to get ride of 'Sav' (Mt Beauty captain Daniel Saville), he flew like Superman, I reckon, and Kyle Adams took a caught and bowled where 'Beery' (Graham Beer) absolutely smoked one back at him and he caught it one hand, behind his head," captain Brodie Sirl praised.
The stunning catches helped restrict the Power to 156 from 39.4 overs.
"We thought 200 was par, so we were quite happy with that and just kept taking wickets at the right time," Sirl added.
Saville top-scored with 28, sharing in the highest partnership of 39 for the second wicket with last week's century-maker Greg McLennan (22), while Alastair Randell (24) also chipped in.
Toby Bridgman captured 3-20.
Luke Rafferty dominated a 55-run opening stand with Michael Bridges (12), with the former and Brad Dalbosco then combining for an unbeaten 105-run partnership.
Rafferty was 67 not out from 76 deliveries, with six boundaries and two sixes, while Dalbosco finished 65no.
Meanwhile, Dederang ripped through Yackandandah for 107.
Bailey Glass compiled 33, but Ryan Barker was outstanding with 5-12 from eight overs.
Andrew Creamer made 37, but at 5-67 the visitors were in the match.
However, Vince Moran (29no) and Kelven Bailey (16no) guided the favourites home.
