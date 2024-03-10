It's been a long, long time between drinks and Walla will celebrate it

Walla snapped a 28-year premiership drought with a thrilling 13-run win over Osborne in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume on Saturday.
The competition is only its sixth year with former Holbrook and District club Osborne through to its first grand final.
However, Walla's strong batting effort to compile 7-176 from the 40 overs was enough to seal the win.
"I said at one stage, 'I feel that's enough, we just needed to do the right things when we came out with the ball'," Walla coach Tom Simmons suggested.
However, when two of the association's best players in brothers Ed and Joe Perryman combined to take the visitors to 2-91, Walla's premiership hopes were in jeopardy.
"Then Justin Carter took an unreal catch to dismiss Eddie," Simmons offered.
"He was fielding at deep cover, Eddie sliced the ball and Justin came forward and actually got it in his hands, but as he came down he's rolled and it's bounced up, but he was able to fold his arms and held on to it.
"He was batting really well and while he was out there, they're always in control, so that was a big moment for us."
Ed Perryman finished with 36 from 67 deliveries, but when his sibling and Nathan Dennis carried the score to 5-138, Osborne look a chance to claim its first flag since snaring the last Holbrook and District decider in 2017-18.
But when Mark Taylor, who shared the new ball, came back into the attack he dismissed Joe Perryman for 40 and former CAW Provincial all-rounder Josh Mallichan snared 3-32 as Osborne posted 9-163.
"When he (Mallichan) knocked two over in an over, that broke their back," Simmons said.
Earlier on, former Lavington Provincial premiership player Jarryd Weeding stuck 52 from 60 deliveries, while captain Joel Markel (36) and Simmons (24) also contributed.
Merkel and Weeding shared an 80-run stand, with opening bowler Joe Perryman (3-25) and Ed Perryman (2-32) the only multiple wicket-takers.
